Valedictorian service: KBSA set to send forth promising young students with alumni dinner

It is the joy of every academician to see the students they have worked with and tutored over the years turn out well. This is the case for Moses Simisola Oyebode, the School Director of Kingston Bright Star Academy (KBSA) that is located in Abule Egba area of Lagos State. The valedictorian service holds today. Oyebode was nominated as one of the most contributive school directors in Alimosho in 2018 and this too due to the good works that the community had noticed in the lives of the young children. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph, he revealed that he would miss the outgoing students most of whom he had been working with from the junior secondary school.

“Academically they are tremendous and they have been doing well since the junior secondary school. One of the things I will miss about them is that they have been supportive in their academics and labour work too. They have been helpful in all areas and I would be lying to myself if I say I won’t miss them,” the school director Oyebode said. He went on to explain some of the methods he used to help brush up the valedictorian students for both the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

“The students scored well in their JAMB and for the WAEC we organised Kingston marathon classes for them. The classes began in April and continued until the end of the exam. The read and learnt for hours here in school together with the teachers to guide them. In the history of the school we have never recorded any failures,” he said. Speaking on the forthcoming valedictorian ceremony, Oyebode expressed his hopes for the student as they progressed into the real world and he hoped that he had made enough of an impact on them for them to be able to survive the outside world and also carry on the legacy of the school.

“I usually tell my graduating students that it is just the beginning and not the end and that is why our valedictorian service is themed, ‘Beginning of a new crest’. This is just the beginning. They are the light and they need to use the light to light up other things out there. I wish them success out there. They are our products and we will be proud if they contribute to the society in the future.”

He also talked about some of the students that had already left the school and the reason why the dinner was important for the graduating students. He said it would serve as an encouragement and eye opener to them. “Most of our alumni are working already and we have one of our alumni, who is the youngest pilot in Nigeria, Adeshina Kikelomo, 18 years old, who graduated in 2017. Most of the alumnus will be there for the alumni dinner party and the reason for it is to see where they are now and network.

‘‘We hold the dinner every end of the session. We bring them together so that those that are not doing too well can look at their mates that are doing well and are encouraged. I look forward to seeing the old students. The dinner is meant for the alumni and the graduating students to meet and mix.” He also expressed hope of a brighter future for the school, as he said that: “One of my aims is to have a university. It will be a continuity school where I will be able to monitor my students properly and groom them for the outside society. My aim for the school is to keep growing because things are b coming more civilised and we need to work hard to keep up to the times and make sure we do not produce weak and half baked students.’’

Ifeoluwa Opeyemi, who started teaching at KBSA in January, 2022, also spoke about her experience in the school since she started teaching there. She described it as being a fun environment filled with brilliant students. “KBSA is one of the best schools I have taught in so far and I have taught in many schools but here I’ve experienced a lot working with the school, students, and the school director. This school is fun to be in and we do everything with love. The scheme of work is from the association of school directors and we follow the scheme righteously,” she said. Also; “I teach senior secondary two and I can rate them to be at 90 per cent because not all students are equal but more than half of them assimilate what I teach and I like the way they quickly understand what they are being taught.

‘‘I taught some of the students that will be graduating and they too are friendly students. They follow instructions and are academically sound. They do their assignments and concentrate on class work.’’ Another alumnus of the school, Miriam Musa, spoke on her time in the school and the impact that KBSA had made on her life. “I graduated from this school in 2017.

I taught for a while before going to Ibadan City Polytechnic where I am now in 200 level, studying Business Administration and Management,’’ she said. When I joined the school in 2016 I wasn’t doing too well in my academics. The school director gave me confidence and courage and didn’t look at me as a dullard. I was bad at calculations but with the help of the school director and the teachers, I was one of the best students in account and mathematics in my WAEC. ‘‘The school has been growing and I’m happy.

The school is growing even in population.’’ She also spoke about some of the training that the school gave her about giving back to the community even in little ways. “The school also did environmental sanitation during my time and did other things to support the community and this showed me that we should always do our little quotas to make the society a better place,” said Musa. Immaculate Onovo, an SS2 student, who is also the current senior prefect of KBSA, spoke on how the school has impacted her on varied ways that cut across even non-academic issues. “I have been attending the school since Junior Secondary School 1.

I have been able to cope with the help of the teachers and they have taught us to be able to learn anywhere and put in our best not minding the surrounding,” she said. “The graduating students were all brilliants and they did well while they were here. The teachers relate well with the students and we the students can go to them for advice even when it doesn’t have to be academic,” added Onovo spoke. She went on to outline some of the activities that the school has put in place to the students mentally and also prepare them for the world outside the classroom.

“The school provides activities outside the class like career day and they also conduct seminars for us. They teach us about sex education and enlighten us so that we learn here before we go into the world. And we also engage in different sports activities and competitions,” she concluded.

