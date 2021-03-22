Valedictory service: Judges, SANs, pay tribute, mourn late John Odubela

Judges, Benchers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), junior lawyers and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday honoured and paid glowing tributes to the late John Olufemi Odubela (SAN) who died recently in Lagos.

The occasion was at a valedictory session held in his honour by the Lagos State Judiciary at Ikea High Court complex.

The Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba described the late Odubela as a person who left his sign on the sands of time.

Justice Alogba, who was represented by Admin Judge, Lagos, Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullai, said of Odubela: “He was a person who knows where he was coming from and where he was going.

“He sets a target for himself on what he wanted to become in life and this served as a guide for his achievements in life.”

He recalled that Odubela was a commercial ‘danfo’ driver before he went to study law and became a lawyer and rose to become a SAN.

Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said: “Odubela was very courteous, dependable, selfless and an experienced litigator.”

The Attorney General, while recalling moments shared with the late SAN, said: “We happened to have attended the International Bar Conference in Seoul, and unknown to me, he had organised a dinner to commemorate the day. That was Odubela, he was kind hearted and had a personal touch with people he interacted with.”

He said his last encounter with Odubela was about four weeks ago when the deceased forwarded a message to commiserate with the state following the #EndSARs protest.

Former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Mustapha Abdullahi said he was still in shock over the death of Odubela.