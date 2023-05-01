Valedictory service to hold May 28 at new Int’l Worship Centre – Emmanuel

A valedictory service of thanksgiving on the success of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration in Akwa Ibom State is scheduled to hold at the ultramodern International Worship Centre earmarked for inauguration come May 28, 2023.

The State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, announced this Monday, while addressing worshippers during the new month Government House Covenant Service held with the theme “Be ye Thankful” at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

The state’s Chief Executive explained that the International Worship Center is an altar built unto God by Akwa Ibom people as a worship center and a place of prayers to speak positivity into the lives of the people as well as growth and development of the state.

Reflecting on the eight years of his administration, the governor expressed appreciation to God for the peace enjoyed in the state and thanked Christians who prayed fervently for the growth witnessed in the state.

He acknowledged the Service Chiefs for working tirelessly to maintain peace which he described as the fulcrum of development which gave investors reasons to settle in the state.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity, I thank my dear wife, and all those who have supported me in the past good eight years.

“I have made an announcement that I will have a valedictory thanksgiving service on the 28th of May at the International Worship Centre.

“People see the International Worship Center as a building, but I see it as an altar we are setting up to speak positivity over this land,” he stated.

The governor said that God’s benevolence has seen his administration through two major economic recessions and the outbreak of COVID-19 which ravaged the world.

He maintained that his administration has been able to pay workers’ salaries and pensions, intervened at the third tier of government by settling N11 billion gratuities out of the N18 billion inherited from previous administration.

“I have not owed any pensioner, I am leaving here today not owing one naira pension.

“The issue of gratuity I have explained over time came up because of how the contributory pension scheme was managed.

“We made contributions, a lot of money then were refunded, what would have been done was to reinvest that money in order to pay back, but i met about N18 billion unpaid gratuity and there is nothing I could have done with two recessions and COVID-19 to recover that amount.

“Even the ones we paid to primary schools and local government is not in my budget, it is the third tier responsibility of the local government. As at today we have intervened with over N11 billion on gratuities.”

Governor Emmanuel commended the Father’s in Faith for attending the covenant service, noting that their fervent prayers have been rewarding.

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja, Dr. Paul Enenche, who delivered a sermon on the topic “Season of Appreciation and Reflection” culled from Eccl: 12: 13, said that at the conclusion of every endeavour or project there is need for appreciation and reflection, adding that the focus of appreciation is for help and mercy.