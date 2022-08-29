Sports

Valencia agree to sign former Man Utd striker, Cavani

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Valencia say they have signed “one of the best strikers in the world” after announcing they have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani.

The former Manchester United forward, 35, has agreed a deal until June 2024, reports the BBC.

Cavani scored 12 Premier League goals in two seasons at United after joining from Paris St-Germain in October 2020.

“Throughout his career, he has lifted 25 trophies and he has celebrated goals everywhere he has played,” said a Valencia statement.

“Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world as evidenced by his goalscoring records.”

Valencia are 14th in La Liga after one win and one defeat from their first two games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool sign Bayern’s Thiago, eye Wolves’ Jota

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool have signed midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m. The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses. “It’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” he said. Thiago will […]
Sports

UEFA League: Solskjaer hails De Gea as best in world after Villarreal win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described David de Gea as the “best goalkeeper in the world” and said the Spaniard had rescued them in Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time winner as United came from behind to secure their first win in Group F […]
Sports

Deadly crush reported at Africa Cup of Nations

Posted on Author Reporter

…at least eight killed, dozens injured as fans struggle to enter stadium to watch Cameroon v Comoros At least eight people are reported to have been killed and dozens hurt in a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon. Video footage showed football fans struggling to get access to the Paul Biya […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica