Valencia move to top of LaLiga

Valencia eased past Alaves 3-0 on Friday to take top spot in LaLiga as coach Jose Bordalas celebrated victory over his former club.

Denmark international Daniel Wass opened the scoring at the Mestalla after only three minutes with Carlos Soler making it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Portugal’s Goncalo Guedes added the third on the hour.

Mallorca also have seven points from three games and are second before the rest of the weekend’s matches after a 1-0 win over Espanyol.

Dani Rodriguez scored the only goal in the 27th minute to secure the three points in a clash between two teams promoted to the top flight this season.

