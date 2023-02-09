Business

Valentine: Access Bank introduces 'Love is More' campaign

Access Bank customers are in for a treat this Valentine season, as the retail giant is offering several discounts and mouth-watering freebies on its retail products and services to celebrate customers in this season of love. The Valentine season campaign, tagged “Love is More,” will run from February 1 through March 11, 2023. Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Robert Giles, Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank, said: “Valentine season provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate our love and appreciation for our customers for the years of loyalty and support for the bank.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We value our customers and non-customers who rely on our services and products to conduct seamless banking activities, and we wish everyone the best of this season.” Commenting further on the campaign, Njideka Esomeju, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said: “In the spirit of the season of love, we have unveiled several amazing offers to appreciate our customers during this month of love. “Our customers who sign up for the Xclusive- Plus annual plan this month of February will not only receive a 10GB of data to share great moments with loved ones but will also get a 10 per cent discount off their total purchases on Konga.

“Small business owners (SMEs), who open a Diamond Business Advantage Account (DBA) and grow their balance to N1,000,000 (DBA Trader Lite and DBA Basic) or N5,000,000 (DBA Growing to Prestige) and perform at least two transactions on the AccessMore app before February 28, stand a chance to win a free business protection bundle, a gift box, or a one-month fee waiver.

 

