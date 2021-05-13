Valentine Ozigbo congratulates Igwe Oduah on his coronation

It was an atmosphere of celebration on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as the people of Akili Ozizor in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State trooped out in cheerful jubilation to mark the coronation and first Ofala of their new Igwe. The immediate past President and Group chief executive officer (CEO) of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo was one of the prominent guests at the coronation and maiden Ofala festival of His Royal Highness, Igwe Lawrence Ogugua Oduah (Igwe Ogidiga Oduah III) of Akili Ozizor. Igwe Ogidiga Oduah III is the son of Late Igwe Johnny Oduah (Igwe Ogidiga II of Akili Ozizor), and the younger brother to Senator Stella Oduah, the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone. While speaking during the ceremony, Mr Ozigbo described the newly crowned traditional ruler as an icon and custodian of the prestigious Igbo tradition. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when he decided to walk the path of his late father.

“The throne of Akili Ozizor Kingdom has witnessed a harmonious celebration today as your sons and daughters from far and wide, gathered today to crown their new Igwe, a scion of his late father, HRH Late Igwe Johnny Oduah stopped. It is always something to be proud of when a son grows up to take after the father.

“I am here today to show my support and solidarity to his Highness and my good friend, Senator Stella Oduah, and the good people of Ogbaru. I am here today to share in your joy and join the good people of Ogbaru to pray for long life and a very impactful reign for their new king,” he said. Ozigbo, who is widely regarded as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontrunner ahead of the 2021 Anambra governorship election prayed for a fruitful reign and shared some words of encouragement with the newly installed monarch. “I have known Igwe Lawrence as a meek and humble fellow, an easy-going, and an unassuming gentleman. So I am not in doubt that he will be an outstanding leader to his people.

Our people say that a good king builds consensus with his subjects. I want you to be that good leader for Ndi Akili Ozizor and the Ogbaru as a whole. “Show them love, understanding, and empathy. But, most importantly, let them know that they are always a priority in your plans. If they have always had good leaders in the past, then be their best. I pray for you once more, Your Highness. Your reign shall bring progress and prosperity to this land.

I have a strong assurance that in no distant time, I will visit again to join hands with you to develop and improve Ogbaru.” Mr Ozigbo was accompanied to the event by Hon. Eucharia Azodo, a former speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and twotime member of the Federal House of Representatives; Hon. Tim Egboka, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly; Mr Robert Umeozulu; Chief Ikechukwu Akaeze, the leader of the VCO Campaign Organization in Dunukofia Local Government Area, and Chief Damian Nwafor. The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Senator Stella Oduah (OON), Hon Chukwuka Onyema, the member representing Ogbaru Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

