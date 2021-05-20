News

Valentine Ozigbo unveils revolutionary 3-pronged development plan

Ahead of November 2021 Governorship election in Anambra State, one the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontrunner, Valentine Ozigbo has unveiled his revolutionary plan for the state. He said the state needs to free itself from the shackles of insecurity, moribund infrastructure, dilapidated health facilities, outdated educational system and untapped economic potential. Speaking with the party’s stakeholders from Anambra South Senatorial Zone on Friday, May 13, Ozigbo lamented on poor management of the State’s resources and high level of debts that has been accumulated by the incumbent administration.

He insisted that the people of Anambra deserved far better governance. The event, which held at Super Royal Hotel, Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State, had in attendance the opinion leaders of the PDP and leaders of political families.

This event is riding off the successful meetings Ozigbo held with the same class of critical stakeholders and top political bigwigs in Anambra Central and Anambra North senatorial zones on Tuesday. Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group GEO of Transcorp Plc asserted that it was time for Ndi Anambra to take responsibility for their current predicament, do away with old methods and usher in a new era that leverages current global trends.

“Throughout my professional career, I have been privileged to have run numerous businesses and have had a first-hand experience of the effect of poor leadership. “When I made up my mind to run for office, I knew that mere words would not develop Anambra State.

I understand the place of strategy and planning, which pushed me to create the Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto, a well-articulated and detailed masterpiece for our overall development. “The integrated development strategy will focus on identifying what is obtainable in our different zones, consolidating them, and expanding their operations to fully tap into the potentials in every sector of the economy,” he said. According to Ozigbo, the threepronged approach he would adopt in actualising his grand vision to transform Anambra State into the pride of Nigeria.

“My administration will exploit three approaches to get Anambra working again. First, we will approach development by focusing on sectors. Second, our 5-cluster development plan takes care of the geographical and unique economic advantages of the various zones.

Third, is our community partnership approach. “For the sector approach, we will focus on several sectors and improve on quality and output. We will bring in competent hands to ensure a total revamp of our education, infrastructure, security, roads, and health sectors. Security will be at the forefront of our priorities because there can be no progress in a hostile or unsafe environment. We will deepen community involvement in security, intelligence gathering, and peace-building.

