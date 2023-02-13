Valentine: Polaris Bank excites existing, new customers with rewards

Polaris Bank has announced plans to delight its existing and new customers this Valentine season with exciting rewards. The campaign is themed: ‘Polaris Purple reward.’ According to the bank, existing and prospective customers stand a chance to enjoy a reward of N5,000 worth of data in the Valentine campaign when they perform any of these transactions on VULTe: bill payment, interbank transaction and airtime purchase. Fifty customers with highest cumulative transaction value within the period will be rewarded. The qualifying criteria include registration on VULTe and performing either of bill payment, interbank transaction or airtime purchase. On Friday, February 17, 2023, 50 customers with the highest transaction cumulative value willbeannounced viathebank’s Instagram handle. Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, who announced the Valentine reward exercise on behalf of the bank, disclosed that “the reward campaign, which will run from February 8 to 14 2023, is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”
