Valentine: Polaris Bank excites existing, new customers with rewards

Polaris Bank has announced plans to delight its existing and new customers this Valentine season with exciting rewards. The campaign is themed: ‘Polaris Purple reward.’ According to the bank, existing and prospective customers stand a chance to enjoy a reward of N5,000 worth of data in the Valentine campaign when they perform any of these transactions on VULTe: bill payment, interbank transaction and airtime purchase. Fifty customers with highest cumulative transaction value within the period will be rewarded. The qualifying criteria include registration on VULTe and performing either of bill payment, interbank transaction or airtime purchase. On Friday, February 17, 2023, 50 customers with the highest transaction cumulative value willbeannounced viathebank’s Instagram handle. Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, who announced the Valentine reward exercise on behalf of the bank, disclosed that “the reward campaign, which will run from February 8 to 14 2023, is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”

 

Our Reporters

News

Don harps on ways to achieve best education outcomes

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Low quality graduate output, curriculum deficiency , cancellation of religious activities in schools, insecurity, low public-private partnership and wastage of the boy-girl child have been identified as the problems of education management in Nigeria. Prof. Florence Adebayo made this known yesterday while delivering the 68th inaugural lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Ado-Ekiti, […]
News

Army sacks Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa. Accordingly, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR). Reports indicate that Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA). Until his appointment, the […]
News

Heirs Holdings appoints Andrew Alli as Non-Executive Director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH) yesterday announced the appointment of Andrew Alli to its Board of Directors.   The appointment is effective on August 26. Andrew brings considerable experience in senior management and multisector investment across the African continent.   He served as the President/ CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he […]

