Valentine Special: Red, hot and sexy

To usher in the Lover’s Day week, we introduced you to stylish men in red. The Valentine’s week special will not be complete without the ladies in red. Whenever women want to dress up for Valentine’s Day, be it dinner or just a hang out, they make it a red, hot, sexy affair. There are several fashionable ways of wearing red for Valentine’s Day. It can be a touch of red, i.e adding a few red accessories to your total look. There are few women, who choose to wear white, paired with red popping lipstick, nail polish and clutch, but if you belong to the group that loves to be called ‘the lady in Red’ then, red dresses, jumpsuits and mini dresses should be your thing. Bottom line is to be gorgeous enough to turn heads Be inspired with these beautiful celebrities in red.
Related Articles
Global HBP rate doubled over the past 30 years
The number of people in the world with high blood pressure doubled in the last 30 years, according to a new large-scale study. The recent study, which was published in The Lancet, analysed blood pressure measurements from more than 100 million people taken over three decades in 184 countries. The researchers found that, over […]
Nnamdi Okonkwo bows out with blaze of glory
The name of the young man at the helm of affairs at Fidelity bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has over the years not ceased to stand for greatness and laudable strides in the banking operations. On this note, he has received many credible honours in recognition of his exemplary gestures in the financial institution. As the […]
Things to do to reduce anxiety
It is a critical time in Nigeria presently and nothing takes a negative toll on health looks like anxiety. In order for anxiety not to lead to other serious illness, the following tips will help to reduce anxiety. Take a deep breath The first thing to do when you get anxious […]
