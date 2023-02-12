Valentine Special: Red, hot and sexy

To usher in the Lover’s Day week, we introduced you to stylish men in red. The Valentine’s week special will not be complete without the ladies in red. Whenever women want to dress up for Valentine’s Day, be it dinner or just a hang out, they make it a red, hot, sexy affair. There are several fashionable ways of wearing red for Valentine’s Day. It can be a touch of red, i.e adding a few red accessories to your total look. There are few women, who choose to wear white, paired with red popping lipstick, nail polish and clutch, but if you belong to the group that loves to be called ‘the lady in Red’ then, red dresses, jumpsuits and mini dresses should be your thing. Bottom line is to be gorgeous enough to turn heads Be inspired with these beautiful celebrities in red.

