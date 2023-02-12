Body & Soul

Valentine Special: Red, hot and sexy

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE Comment(0)

To usher in the Lover’s Day week, we introduced you to stylish men in red. The Valentine’s week special will not be complete without the ladies in red. Whenever women want to dress up for Valentine’s Day, be it dinner or just a hang out, they make it a red, hot, sexy affair. There are several fashionable ways of wearing red for Valentine’s Day. It can be a touch of red, i.e adding a few red accessories to your total look. There are few women, who choose to wear white, paired with red popping lipstick, nail polish and clutch, but if you belong to the group that loves to be called ‘the lady in Red’ then, red dresses, jumpsuits and mini dresses should be your thing. Bottom line is to be gorgeous enough to turn heads Be inspired with these beautiful celebrities in red.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Global HBP rate doubled over the past 30 years

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

The number of people in the world with high blood pressure doubled in the last 30 years, according to a new large-scale study. The recent study, which was published in The Lancet, analysed blood pressure measurements from more than 100 million people taken over three decades in 184 countries.   The researchers found that, over […]
Back Page Columnist Body & Soul

Nnamdi Okonkwo bows out with blaze of glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The name of the young man at the helm of affairs at Fidelity bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has over the years not ceased to stand for greatness and laudable strides in the banking operations.   On this note, he has received many credible honours in recognition of his exemplary gestures in the financial institution. As the […]
Body & Soul

Things to do to reduce anxiety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is a critical time in Nigeria presently and nothing takes a negative toll on health looks like anxiety.     In order for anxiety not to lead to other serious illness, the following tips will help to reduce anxiety.   Take a deep breath   The first thing to do when you get anxious […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica