Valentine: TECNO excites customers with N2m cash, gifts

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Smartphone manufacturer, TECNO, marked the 2021 Valentine celebration with its customers in Nigeria, offering them cash to the tune of N2 million and other gift items. According to the Public Relations & Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin, the gesture was to reciprocate the love shown to the brand by Nigerians. Narrating how the beneficiaries were selected, Oguntimehin said: “The smartphone brand called for Nigerian couples in romantic relationships to tell their love stories and Nigerians from all over heeded that call wonderfully. Numerous couples shared beautiful stories that made us smile sweetly.

They recorded interactive videos with their partners telling us how old their love journey is, their experiences, and the things they admire in each other. Some of the couples posted pictures instead, writing the details of their love journey as captions.” He added that all the couples posted their videos/pictures on the brand’s social media pages using the hashtag #TECNOBlueValentine. According to him, genuine stories were picked daily across the brand’s social media platforms.

“Two lucky couples won a grand prize of N2 million Couple- Anniversary reward. And all they did was visit any of the brand’s recommended retail stores nationwide to buy any Camon 16 series smartphone or the Spark 5 Pro. To put the icing on this magnanimous cake, Ex BBN Housemates, Ozo and Mercy, were at one of TECNO’s authorities stores, spending quality time with TECNO fans and raising the excitement to the roof. In the end, Osho Ganiyat Kofo and Gift Ajirioghene Efeteha emerged as the lucky winners, winning for themselves and their partners gifts and cash to the tune of 1N million each,” he disclosed.

US govt awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have been awarded a federal contract worth up to $810 million to offer their ride-hail services to public agencies and their more than 4 million employees and contractors across the country. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages services for federal agencies, issued its final five-year award on […]
Lender supports financial inclusion via Xpress Points

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. In a press statement, the lender said its Xpress Points enabled eligible agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of the bank and earn […]
Why retail investors should leverage market data

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Investors should be encouraged to return to equities’ market with adequate understanding of market data for investment decisions. CHRIS UGWU writes Most retailed investors are impeded by a number of factors from investing in equities’ market. One of the factors is relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, […]

