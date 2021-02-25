Valentine: TECNO excites customers with N2m cash, gifts

Smartphone manufacturer, TECNO, marked the 2021 Valentine celebration with its customers in Nigeria, offering them cash to the tune of N2 million and other gift items. According to the Public Relations & Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin, the gesture was to reciprocate the love shown to the brand by Nigerians. Narrating how the beneficiaries were selected, Oguntimehin said: “The smartphone brand called for Nigerian couples in romantic relationships to tell their love stories and Nigerians from all over heeded that call wonderfully. Numerous couples shared beautiful stories that made us smile sweetly.

They recorded interactive videos with their partners telling us how old their love journey is, their experiences, and the things they admire in each other. Some of the couples posted pictures instead, writing the details of their love journey as captions.” He added that all the couples posted their videos/pictures on the brand’s social media pages using the hashtag #TECNOBlueValentine. According to him, genuine stories were picked daily across the brand’s social media platforms.

“Two lucky couples won a grand prize of N2 million Couple- Anniversary reward. And all they did was visit any of the brand’s recommended retail stores nationwide to buy any Camon 16 series smartphone or the Spark 5 Pro. To put the icing on this magnanimous cake, Ex BBN Housemates, Ozo and Mercy, were at one of TECNO’s authorities stores, spending quality time with TECNO fans and raising the excitement to the roof. In the end, Osho Ganiyat Kofo and Gift Ajirioghene Efeteha emerged as the lucky winners, winning for themselves and their partners gifts and cash to the tune of 1N million each,” he disclosed.

Like this: Like Loading...