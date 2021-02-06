Valentine treat: The Yacht Hotel excites with delightsome offers

As world looks to the celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day February 14, the leisure, entertainment and hospitality scene will be agog with amazing and enticing celebratory offers for lovers and fun seekers of all sorts to feast on.

One of the places to harvest unique and delightsome treats, would be The Yacht Hotel in Lekki, Lagos. The luxury hotel is offering guests and visitors special cruise and dine package for the season, beginning from February Friday 12 spanning February Sunday 14.

Embedded in the package are: A night accommodation in luxurious and spacious accommodation(With deluxe city view cabin and executive sea view suite); a welcome drink; 50 minute boat cruise on the Lagos Lagoon; a romantic three course continental valentine dinner for two and breakfast for two. Others include: In – room packages such as well stocked mini – bar, snacks, fruit platter, a bottle of wine and homemade chocolate. Also, guests and lovebirds would exploit the rich ambience of the hotel and other dedicated services and facilities and guaranteed a luxury as well as posh and inviting naturally pleasant scenery.

