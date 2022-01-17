Business

Valentine’s Day: Aura by Transcorp Hotels plans free staycation for lovers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Valentine’s Day: Aura by Transcorp Hotels plans free staycation for lovers

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences has said a couple stands a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spend up to N100,000 on the platform.

 

The Company, a subsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event on Thursday where it hosted some of its stakeholders.

 

The promo requires users to book accommodation, order food, or book experiences worth at least N100,000 during the promo period, to qualify for a draw where two winners would emerge.

Throughout the promo period which ends on January 30, 2022, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25% on selected accommodation, food and experiences. “Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home.

 

The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable.

This promo is our way of encouraging more people to experience Aura as we  continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor- Obi, Business Development Director (Aura) at the event which held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

 

According to a statement issued by the company: “Aura provides a great selection of exquisite properties at the best prices, carrying out verification on all listings on the platform to ensure that guests are choosing from the right pool of options, and in keeping with the known high standards of the parent company Transcorp Hotels Plc.

 

“The hospitality company, which also owns Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has continued to expand its excellent hospitality services, with a world-class event center that can seat close to 4,000 guests expected to be completed in 2022.

The company’s property in Calabar is also being upgraded to sustain the quality of services the hospitality brand is known for.” “There are carefully selected restaurants as well as personalized chef experiences on demand for corporate meetings and events.

We also have an array of refreshing day experiences as well as packages for corporate retreats and strategy sessions,” Okafor-Obi said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

We’re committed to bridging housing deficit in Nigeria – Pablo Funds

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Biz (pix: a housing unit) Chief Executive officer, Pablo luxury homes, Egwuagu Uche Kingsley widely known as Pablo Funds, has stated his firm’s commitment to bridging housing deficit in the country. Egwuagu, who made this known on Saturday in Abuja while unveiling the latest housing projects design of the firm, said besides the provision of […]
Business

Factions: Uneasy calm as pensioners maintain conflicting stance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The registration of a new pension body, Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN) in the first quarter of 2019 by Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, is still generation friction among the retirees. Recently, majority of the affected pensioners under the Sectoral Units and Parastatals urged the Federal Government […]
Business

GTBank reports N201bn PAT in FY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…declares N2.70K dividend Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit after tax of N201.439 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2020 in contrast to N196.382 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 2.57 per cent. This is contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Stock […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica