Valentine’s Day: Aura by Transcorp Hotels to gift free staycation to lovers

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences has said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spends up to N100,000 on the platform. Thecompany, asubsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event yesterday where it hosted some of its stakeholders. Throughoutthepromoperiod which ends on January 30, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25 per centonselectedaccommodation, food and experiences.

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable. “This promo is our way of encouraging more peo-ple to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Business Development Director (Aura), at the event held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...