News

Valentine’s Day: Aura by Transcorp Hotels to gift free staycation to lovers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences has said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spends up to N100,000 on the platform. Thecompany, asubsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event yesterday where it hosted some of its stakeholders. Throughoutthepromoperiod which ends on January 30, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25 per centonselectedaccommodation, food and experiences.

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable. “This promo is our way of encouraging more peo-ple to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Business Development Director (Aura), at the event held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Durbi’s death: We’ve lost an elder statesman – Jamil Gwamna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Gombe elder statesman, Alhaji Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe). In a condolence message signed by his aide, Hon. Sani Abubakar, Gwamna joined the deceased family, Gombe Emirate, and people of Gombe State to mourn the departed elder statesman and […]
News

Ikpeazu to Kalu: I will not engage in any public exchange with you

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reacted to an open letter from his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu, where he was advised to wake up to the challenges of leadership. Kalu, in the letter, disclosed that he had been under intense pressure to draw the attention of the governor to “the real […]
News

ICPC: We’re tracking 1,251 constituency, executive projects in 17 states, FCT

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to enthrone accountability and transparency in public service, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the commencement of Phase 3 of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise. Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said focus was on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica