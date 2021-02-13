News

Valentine’s Day: CAN tasks youths on Nigeria’s security, unity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belosochukwu Enwere has called on Nigerian youths to use the occasion of this year’s Valentine’s day celebration to pray and work for the security and unity of the country.

Enwere, in an official statement on Saturday, said the youth should not use the occasion to indulge in any immoral act or behaviours that could further divide Nigeria, but seek God’s guidance for peace and unity.

Enwere noted that St. Valentine’s sacrifices that made him an eternal phenomenon was beyond mundane things, but a legacy of selfless service to mankind.

According to him, the ethnic tensions and insecurity ravaging through the length and breadth of the nation was caused by lack of love and patriotism.

“St. Valentine’s Day began as a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus. A popular hagiographical account of Saint Valentine of Rome states that he was imprisoned  and tortured for performing marriage ceremonies against the command of Emperor Claudius the second. There are legends surrounding Valentine’s actions while in prison.

“One of the men who were to judge him in line with the Roman law at the time was a man called Asterius, whose daughter was blind. He was supposed to have prayed with and healed the young girl with such astonishing effect that Asterius himself became Christian as a result. In the year 269 AD, Valentine was sentenced to a three part execution of a beating, stoning, and finally decapitation all because of his stand for Christian marriage.

“The story goes that the last words he wrote were in a note to Asterius’ daughter. He inspired today’s romantic missives by signing it, ‘from your Valentine’ for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for ministering to Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire. Valentine has come to be known as the patron saint of lovers,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

BUA Cement completes N115bn bond issue

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

BUA Cement Plc. has successfully concluded its N115 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue under its maiden N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme. With this development, BUA Cement’s Series 1 Bond becomes the largest ever Corporate Bond issued in the Nigerian Debt Capital Markets and signposts growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s second largest […]
News

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday. New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season. The country has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has […]
News

Ogun to build 260 classrooms, labs with N2.94bn

Posted on Author Adediran Abeo kuta

The Ogun State g ove rnme n t yesterday said it would spend N2.94billion for the construction of 260 classrooms, comprising 140 units of three blocks, 120 units of two blocks of classrooms and eight workshops/science laboratories across the state in the year 2021.   Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica