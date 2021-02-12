Metro & Crime

Valentine’s Day: FCTA bans outdoor activities

…urges restricted celebration at homes

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned outdoor activities and also warned residents, especially fun seekers against violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

The Head Publicity, Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19, Kharo Attah, said on Friday that the hydra-headed pandemic was still ravaging and called for caution.

He therefore, urged residents to celebrate with their loved ones at homes and also avoid behaviours that could put them and others in jeopardy.

Attah noted that the Enforcement Team would be fully out to ensure that the necessary protocols were followed and violators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Attah warned that: “Those who violate the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines would be arrested and charge to court while the properties where the violations are allowed to take place would be sealed up.”

He added that overcrowded public places and unnecessary parties should be avoided, so as to save the government the pains of treating emergency COVID-19 patients.

He further disclosed that Mobile Courts would be sitting to try violators on Valentine’s Day.

