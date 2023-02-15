Valentine’s Day: Nigeria leads in search for love information

Nigeria is leading in search for information related to love, dating, and the special day of Valentine in 2023. The data released by global search platform, Google provided a unique window into the hearts and minds of the country’s residents as they seek answers and ideas related to the occasion. According to Google trends, Nigerians are actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day, and the insights offer a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests. “At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them,” said Taiwo Kola- Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa. He added: “These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. “It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

