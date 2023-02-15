Valentine’s Day: Nigeria leads in search for love information

Nigeria is leading in search for information related to love, dating, and the special day of Valentine in 2023. The data released by global search platform, Google provided a unique window into the hearts and minds of the country’s residents as they seek answers and ideas related to the occasion. According to Google trends, Nigerians are actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day, and the insights offer a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests. “At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them,” said Taiwo Kola- Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa. He added: “These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. “It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”
Related Articles
Lagos Court: Suleimon Gbajabiamila not my brother – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has clarified that he is not in any way related to Suleimon Gbajabiamila, who is standing trial before a Lagos court In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, he said: “It has come to the attention of the Speaker […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
International tourist arrivals down 83% in Q1 2021
Tourism has continue its spiral downward trend as international tourist arrivals were down 83% in the first quarter of this year, a situation that has been attributed to the effect of COVID-19, with widespread travel restrictions still in place. However, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is upbeat about the developing, saying that index […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CEO Lawyer, Ali Awad kicks off internship and mentoring program
Ali Jamal Awad, Esq. better known as the CEO Lawyer has shared his plans to kick off a yearly internship and mentoring program. The ‘ALI AWAD’ law firm, which is a full service and personal injury firm, and starting in 2021 will begin a yearly mentorship program designed to help young men and women who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)