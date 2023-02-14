News

Valentine’s Day: Nigeria leads in search for love related information on Google

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Nigeria is leading in search for information related to love, dating, and the special day of Valentine in 2023.

The data released by global search platform, Google provided a unique window into the hearts and minds of the country’s residents as they seek answers and ideas related to the occasion.

According to Google trends, Nigerians are actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day, and the insights offer a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests.

“At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them,” said Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa.

He added: “These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

According to the data, Nigeria is currently the top country searching for love in 2023, and it has been the country searching the most for dating apps worldwide since 2004.

The search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200% in the past week.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure since early January, and the Prime Minister reiterated warnings on Thursday that new social distancing rules would likely be needed. Wednesday’s tally compares with an average of 477 cases last week, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and […]
News

KachiPlug Exchange Website gives the highest rate when Trading Digital Assets and Bitcoin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The launch of the KachiPlug Exchange Website one of the best things that can ever happen to cryptocurrency and gift card traders in Nigeria. With this Website, you can conveniently trade your bitcoins, Tron, sell gift card at any time, anywhere without delay. One major reason why many Nigerians have refrained from acquiring cryptocurrency and gift […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’ll support efforts to propagate stability, peace in Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria would support all efforts geared at propagating peace in Africa.   The President gave this assurance, yesterday, at a bi-lateral meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.   In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the Sudanese leader […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica