Valentine’s gifts: Maryam Elisha seranaded, Eniola Badmus gets a giant teddy bear

The Valentine’s day has come and gone, leaving lots of gifts and love in the hearts of many. Many celebrities took to their instagram handle celebrate their loved ones and gifts but the two that caught our attention are that of Eniola Badmus and gorgeous former Miss Valentine Nigeria, Maryam Elisha. On Valentine’s day, International R&B star,

 

Neyo serenaded the CEO of Rikaoto By Me by singing his special number ‘Miss Independent’. The elated former Beauty Queen took to her Instagram handle to share the the joy with her fans saying, ”

 

My valentines day is not over yet. My man decided to contact one of my favorite artiste, Neyo to sing the song I love the so much ‘Miss Independent’ as a shout out on Valentine’s Day.

 

“I am so in love. After spoiling me with amazing gifts. He doesn’t just have the money, he has the swag and creates time to surprise me. I am in need the luckiest girl in the world,” she said.

 

Few days after, widely loved actress, Eniola Badmus showed of a giant Teddy bear she got as a gift on Valentine’s day.

