Validata, Inlaks partner to serve Temenos clients in Africa

Validata Group and Inlaks have entered into a partnership agreement which will see the two companies cooperate on future Temenos projects in the African region. The African banking market is one of the fastest-growing and profitable markets globally. With most banks in the region undergoing a digital transformation, there is a great demand for test automation and data management to support their initiatives. Both companies are longstanding Temenos Partners with a track record of successful implementations and projects.

The partnership, the companies said, aims to provide AI-powered digital automation by pairing Validata Technologies with Inlaks’ regional expertise to assist banks and financial institutions in implementing intelligent test automation, test data management, and environments provisioning to test end-to-end the Temenos system, and eliminate data friction in the CI/CD process, thereby maximizing test and risk coverage and delivering digital experiences. Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Inlaks Femi Adeoti, said: “Given the demand from our customers to help streamline their testing and improve the efficiency and quality of their deployments, we needed to incorporate best-ofbreed tools into our offerings.

The partnership with Validata will enable us to deliver solutions on demand, scaled to meet customers’ needs, thereby achieving quality and agility at speed.” Similarly, Founder and CEO, Validata Group, Vaios Vaitsis, said: “We welcome the partnership with Inlaks to offer our bestof- breed solutions to our clients in the region, and strengthen our presence even more. We are looking to change the way testing is done through no-code, AIpowered test automation and assist banks to become data-driven digital businesses.

“On top of test automation, we offer data virtualization technology to deliver test data instantly, helping banks accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability.”

