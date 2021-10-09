Travel & Tourism

Valor Hospitality Partners takes on CityBlue Hotels in East Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global full-service hotel management company has entered into partnership deal with CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing hotel chain owned by The Diar Group. Under a long term arrangement, the new joint venture, to be called Valor Diar, will initially operate Divine Residences by CityBlue in Riverside, Nairobi, developed by Vaal Real Estate, which is set to open in April 2023. Valor Diar will bring a significant pipeline of East African properties as the market recovers following the effect the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CityBlue has overcome challenges in the African market place and reached a natural time to bring on board an international management partner. Valor has a strong base and team of professionals in the Middle East and South Africa who are eager to share their knowledge,’’ said Euan McGlashan, CEO and global co-founder of Valor Hospitality Partners.

He further disclosed that: ‘‘Moreover, as we start to see the future beyond the pandemic, this is the ideal opportunity to expand our global footprint,” even as he added that: “The Diar Group had identified a gap in the sub-Saharan market over the past decade with its well-known and scalable CityBlue brand.” “Our journey from a start-up to an established African hotel chain has allowed us to develop a deep understanding of many markets. We believe that this has prepared CityBlue for the next phase of expansion and to do so, it makes sense to partner with a world class management team. Valor’s visionary leadership recognises that its global strategy must include all of Africa and not just South Africa,” said Jameel Verjee, principal of The Diar Group and founder of CityBlue.

Our Reporters

