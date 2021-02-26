Metro & Crime

Valuables destroyed as gas plant explodes in Delta

A gas station yesterday exploded on Asaba- Umunede Expressway in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. This came barely a month after a gas station, Osadebe Gas Plant, exploded at Agbor in the same local government area and killed several persons. In yesterday’s explosion, goods and other valuables yet to be estimated, were destroyed.

The workers, buyers and residents of the area narrowly escaped being caught by the fire. This was unlike the Osadebe Gas Plant explosion where over 30 people were either killed or severely injured. Yesterday, a gas cylinder was said to have exploded from the retail shop of the station as a result of leakage. Men of the state Fire Service allegedly arrived at the scene of the fire outbreak late, which made the fire spread. Youths, angry that the Fire Service men arrived late, at tacked them and attempted to set their water truck on fire.

One of the Fire Service men, name withheld, recounted how irate youths waylaid them, threw all manner of dangerous weapons, including stones, sticks, sachet water, bottles and rods at them when they got there. The fireman said the attack dampened their morale for fear of the known. He said: “Yes, we were there. It was a gas outlet on Umunede Road. They didn’t even allow us to come near the scene. They asked us to go back. They started throwing cutlasses and firewood at us. They said we came late.” The fireman said no life was lost in the explosion as the workers fled the gas station premises before the leakage attracted fire.

Our Reporters

