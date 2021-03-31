Value of cheque transactions drops by N200bn in 5 years

The value of cheque transactions fell by N200.505 billion( 41.9 %) Year-on-Year (YoY) to N277.45 billion in February 2021 from N477.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows.

The NIBSS’ report also indicates that during the same period, the volume of cheque transactions declined by 42.4 per cent to 410,122 in February 2021 from 836,129 in the corresponding period of 2017. However, the data shows that Month-on-Month (MoM), the value (N277.45billion) and volume (410,122) of cheque transactions in February 2021 increased compared with the previous month’s figures of N248.20billion and 362, 127. Also, New Telegraph’s analysis of the data shows that the value of cheque transactions at the end of January this year was 23.7 per cent less than the N325.31billion recorded for the end of December 2020. Similarly, the volume of cheque transactions at the end of January 2021 was 28.3 per cent below the 504,728 recorded for December last year.

In fact, further review of the NIBSS’ numbers reveals that after plunging to N103billion in April 2020, occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-induced shutdown of the economy during the period, the value of cheque transactions maintained an upward trend to hit N283.55billion in September last year.

Still, a breakdown of the figures shows that the value of cheque transactions has dipped steadily in the last five years. For instance, it fell from N477.5billion in February 2017 to N426.91billion in February 2018; declining to N372.4billion in February 2019 and dropping further to N358.5billion and N277.45 billion in February 2020 and February 2021 respectively. Analysts attribute the decline in cheque usage not only in Nigeria, but globally, to the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

In South Africa, which has the continent’s biggest lenders, major banks, such as Nedbank, FNB and Absa, last year announced plans to discontinue the use of cheque payments beginning from January this year. The Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), which said that it anticipated that even more banks would take a similar action, said the decline in cheque usage was being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. It said: “Following the pandemic, the physical contact required to issue, collect, and process cheques, makes it a less desirable method of payment for consumers and businesses alike.

Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, there has been a massive decline in cheque usage.” In the case of Nigeria, analysts trace the decline of cheques in the country to 2014, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with its cashless policy, released a fresh policy on cheque transactions.

The policy placed a ban on payment of value above N10 million through cheques and directed that such payment should be made through electronic payment channels. Indeed, following the sharp decline in cheque usage triggered by the cashless policy, the NIBSS predicted in a report in 2016 that: “We might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

It also noted in a more recent report that the decline in cheque transactions has become a global phenomenon. “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and realtime payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian- Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy,” the company said.

The NIBSS added that in the United States, cheque usage remained a governmentbacked phenomenon as it contributed a whopping 73.5 per cent of global cheque volume. “In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to 9 million in 2018. This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017. Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions,” it stated.

Findings by New Telegraph clearly indicate that Nigerian analysts believe that the country’s banks will continue to accept cheques for some time to come. They (analysts) cite the CBN’s recent announcement that the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, will fully commence from April 1, 2021, as an indication that cheques are not about to disappear in the country anytime soon. Commenting on the subject in a chat with New Telegraph, a financial consultant, Mr. Dafe Edeki, noted that: “Although more Nigerians are embracing electronic payment channels, many corporate bodies in this country still use cheques because they believe that with cheques, they are generally less vulnerable to cybercrime compared with the use of digital platforms.”

