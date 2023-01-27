Business

Value of Nigeria's smartphones shipment to hit $9.39bn in 2023

As the demand for internet enabled phones expanded, the smartphones deployed to Nigeria has increased in revenue to $9.39 billion in 2023 as the market is expected to grow by 6.33 per cent annually till 2027. In Nigeria, the Chinese company with its Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands dominating the market with a market share of about 76.8 per cent. Smartphones are devices with more advanced computing capabilities and connectivity than regular mobile phones that came into the market in the late 90s. The mainstream popularity of the devices took off with the introduction of Apple’s iPhone in 2007.

The iPhone revolutionised the industry by offering user-friendly features such as a touch screen interface and a virtual keyboard. The first smartphone running an Android OS was introduced to the consumer market in late 2008. As reported by Statista, the volume of smartphones is expected to amount to 37.2 million pieces by 2027. The Smartphones segment is expected to show a volume growth of 3.1 per cent in 2024. At the global level, a report by Canalys, a world tech research platform indicated that global smartphone market shrank by 17 per cent in Q4 of 2022 with under 1.2 billion shipments.

Worldwide smartphone shipments fell 17 per cent year on year in Q4’22. Full-year 2022 shipments declined by 11 per cent to fewer than 1.2 billion, reflecting an extremely challenging year for all vendors. Apple reclaimed the top spot in Q4 and achieved its highest quarterly market share ever at 25 per cent, despite facing shrinking demand and manufacturing issues in Zhengzhou. Samsung finished the quarter second with a 20 per cent market share but was the largest vendor for the full year. Xiaomi retained third place despite its share falling to 11 per cent in Q4, largely due to challenges in India. OPPO and vivo rounded out the top five, taking 10 per cent and 8 per cent market shares respectively. “Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022. Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade,” said Canalys Research Analyst, Runar Bjørhovde.

“The channel is highly cautious with taking on new inventory, contributing to low shipments in Q4. Backed by strong promotional incentives from vendors and channels, the holiday sales season helped reduce inventory levels. While low-to-mid-range demand fell fast in previous quarters, high-end demand began to show weakness in Q4. The market’s performance in Q4 2022 stands in stark contrast to Q4 2021, which saw surging demand and easing supply issues. “Vendors will approach 2023 cautiously, prioritizing profitability and protecting market share,” said Canalys Research Analyst Le Xuan Chiew. “Vendors are cutting costs to adapt to the new market reality. Building strong partnerships with the channel will be important for protecting market shares as difficult market conditions for both channel partners and vendors can easily lead to strenuous negotiations.”

ginal growth for the smartphone market in 2023, with conditions expected to remain tough. "Though inflationary pressures will gradually ease, the effects of interest rate hikes, economic slowdowns and an increasingly struggling labor market will limit the market's potential," added Chiew. "This will adversely affect saturated, mid-to-high-enddominated markets, such as Western Europe and North America. While China's reopening will improve domestic consumer and business confidence, government stimuli are only likely to show effects in six to nine months and demand in China will remain challenging in the short term. Still, some regions are likely to grow in the second half of 2023, with Southeast Asia in particular expected to see some economic recovery and a resurgence of tourism in China helping to drive business activities." Meanwhile, with the deployment of 5G network, it is expected that the demand for smartphones, especially the 5G enabled phones, will rise in Nigeria. However, industry analysts said the high price of 5G phones may limit the demand, adding that the cost of data may also be another limiting factor.

 

