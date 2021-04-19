Value of used vehicle import drops to $3.4bn

5,100 units arrive port

Despite the coronavirus challenges, no fewer than 1.03 million used vehicles valued at $3.4 billion were imported into the country in 2020. However, the amount spent on the importation dropped by 29.3 per cent from $5.6 billion in 2019. Data by the International Trade Administration (ITA) explained that United States exported over 500,000 units into the country last year.

It was gathered that United States vehicle specifications are more in line with the demand and taste of Nigerian consumers than European models. Data from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that a total of 2,900 units of used vehicles were being off loaded at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tin Can Island Port since last week.

They were ferried by eight vessels with Grande Cameroon leading with 450 units; Grande Lagos, 300 units; Grand Mercury, 250 units; Grande Congo, 350 units; Grande Costa D’’avorio, 350 units; Gral. Sal Martin, 400 units; Grande Sierra Leone, 400 units and Grande Luanda, 400 units.

Meanwhile, about 2,200 units were offloaded in February, 2021 by Grande Tema; Grande Dakar, 400 units; Grande Abidjan, 400 units and Grande Senegal, 300 units, Grande Lagos, 400 units and Grande Argentina, 300 units.

As at 2020, it cost N700,000 to clear an Acura MDX 2007 model at the seaport; N850,000 for Acura MDX 2008; while Acura MDX 2009 was cleared with N980,000; Acura TSX costs N380,000 for clearing and Benz ML cost N450,000.

Others are Ford Edge 2007 model, N900,000; Ford Focus 2012, N1.4 million; Hyundai Elantra 2013 – 2016, N1.3 million; Hyundai Sonata, N350,000; Kia Optima 2012, N1.2 million; Kia Spectra, N500,000; Land Rover R/Sport 2006, N1.5 million; Lexus RX 300, N420,000 and Mazda 3 SV, N2 million.

Data by Deloitte revealed that the number of vehicles in the country had surged from1.34 million in 2015 to 1.62 millionin 2019. Until 2014, the market grew steadily, hitting 57.000 units record for new vehicles as the domestic market collapsed to 11.743 units in 2017 due to the deep economic crisis generated by poor domestic demand.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stressed the need for the adoption of more stringent diesel and petrol fuel specifications between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2024, but the issue of older, poorly maintained, high polluting diesel engines had not been addressed in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had said that import duty for cars would still remain at 35 per cent, saying that what had been reduced was levy from 35 per cent to five per cent.

She explained: “For cars, the import duty is still 35 per cent, what has been reduced is the levy from 35 per cent to five per cent. So, there is still an import duty and levy of 40 per cent on cars.

This is still the highest within the west African region. “For tractors, mass transit vehicles, the change was from 35 per cent to five per cent and 10 per cent respectively and for trucks for movement of goods from 35 per cent to 10 per cent as well.

“So, it is not a blanket removal and then, we remove the levies as well, but the import duties are still there for all of the classes of the vehicles, except that they are there at a reduced rate.”

