Sports

ValueJet Cup 2022: Continental teams storm Ikenne as draws hold

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

All the four Nigeria Professional Football League teams on the continent this year are all expected to storm Ikenne, the home ground of Remo Stars for the maiden edition of the ValueJet Preseason Tournament. Plateau United was the first team to announce their attendance after leaving Jos for Abuja en-route Ikenne for the competition.

 

Apart from Plateau United, who finished second in the regular NPFL season, the host team, Remo Stars, who by virtue of their third position at the end of the season qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup would be participating in the competition, same as Kwara United, the second team in the Confederation Cup.

 

The league champion, Rivers United, according to one of the Tournament Coordinators, Oye Bawala, will also be in Ikenne on Wednesday ahead of the draws taking place same day. “I can confirm to you that we have five clubs in the NPFL and another five playing in the Nigeria National League coming for the preseason,” Bawala said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Jota is a world-class striker – Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Diogo Jota as a “world-class striker” after the Portuguese struck both goals in a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday to put his side into the League Cup final against Chelsea. Former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jota slotted home after a flowing Liverpool move in the 19th minute and dinked […]
Sports

AG gold medalist, Eke, visits African Pillar of Sports, Kalu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After securing his qualification to represent Nigeria at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, African Games gold medalist in gymnastic, Uche Eke, has decided to pay a visit to one of the country’s senators, who doubled as the African Pillar of Sports, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Eke, who visited the current Chief Whip of the […]
Sports

How to lure fans back to stadia – Owolabi, Solaja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Green Eagles player Felix Owolabi and veteran journalist Kunle Solaja are unhappy Nigerians, especially the youths are not keen on following local football, saying efforts should be put in place to ensure they are lured to the stadia to watch the domestic leagues. According to Owolabi, the destiny of football of any country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica