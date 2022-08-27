Sports

ValueJet Cup 22: Ogunbote loses first game

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

as Gateway, Smart City game end in stalemate

Newly signed coach of Shooting Stars, Gbenga Ogunbote, suffered his first defeat in his first game with the Oluyole Warriors as they were defeated 1-0 by Nigeria National League side, Vandrezzer. Despite having a better performance than their opponent, Shooting Stars failed to create better clear-cut chances while also losing some opportunities to get something out of the game.

Speaking after the game, Ogunbote said the team would be taking the positive out of the game as the pre-season tournament is an opportunity to assess the players ahead of the coming Nigeria Professional Football League season. “We had a decent game in the first half but the second half was a little bit low,” the former Enyimba of Aba coach said. “We take the positive out of it and come out good in the next match.” In the second match played on Friday, it ended 1-1 between Gateway FC and Smart City of Lagos with the two goals coming in the first 15 minutes of the game. The game between Kwara United and Ottasolo FC also ended 1-1. The competitions continue today at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ogun Women Run holds June 4 with 1000 runners

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first edition of the Ogun Women Run will take place in the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta on June 4, 2022, with 1000 participants running five kilometres. The Chief Executive Officer, Brussels Sports Management, the organisers of the Run, Mr. Seyi Johnson, said Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium Conference Centre, Abeokuta, that, the […]
Sports

Iheanacho named Premier League MVP for March

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March. The Nigerian international, the league’s inform striker,  scored seven times for Leicester City during the period. With five of the goals coming in the league, he also scored a brace in the Foxes 3-1 FA Cup quarter finals defeat of Manchester […]
Sports

Premier League planning resolution to end season early if Covid-19 forces halt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League clubs will be presented with a resolution to accept the standings as final if Covid-19 forces next season to a halt with at least 50% of fixtures played. The plan, described by insiders as a worst-case scenario, is being pursued in the hope of preventing acrimony around how to determine final positions if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica