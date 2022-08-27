ValueJet Cup 22: Ogunbote loses first game

as Gateway, Smart City game end in stalemate

Newly signed coach of Shooting Stars, Gbenga Ogunbote, suffered his first defeat in his first game with the Oluyole Warriors as they were defeated 1-0 by Nigeria National League side, Vandrezzer. Despite having a better performance than their opponent, Shooting Stars failed to create better clear-cut chances while also losing some opportunities to get something out of the game.

Speaking after the game, Ogunbote said the team would be taking the positive out of the game as the pre-season tournament is an opportunity to assess the players ahead of the coming Nigeria Professional Football League season. “We had a decent game in the first half but the second half was a little bit low,” the former Enyimba of Aba coach said. “We take the positive out of it and come out good in the next match.” In the second match played on Friday, it ended 1-1 between Gateway FC and Smart City of Lagos with the two goals coming in the first 15 minutes of the game. The game between Kwara United and Ottasolo FC also ended 1-1. The competitions continue today at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

