ValueJet Cup: Champions, Rivers Utd, secure another draw

Charles Ogundiya Winner of the just concluded Nigerian Professional Football League, Rivers United, failed to make their domination count again as they secured another goalless draw at the ongoing Value- Jet Preseason football tournament in Ikenne, Ogun State. Rivers United had started their campaign at the tournament with a goalless draw against Kwara United, same result they recorded against Gateway FC. The tournament has recorded few goals with most of the matches ending goalless with Vandrezzer FC also playing a goalless draw against Ijebu United in another game played on Sunday. Speaking with our correspondent, the Coordinator of the tournament, Oye Bawala, said they are not surprise with the lack of goals at the competition as it is just a way for the clubs to prepare their teams ahead of the new season. “I won’t say I am worried with lack of goals because the main reason for organising the preseason is for the clubs to prepare their teams, especially the clubs playing on the continent,” he said. “The clubs are beginning to get themselves and you will soon see the impact of the preseason as the competition progresses.” The championship, sponsored by Valuejet continues on Monday with the final taking place at the weekend.
UEFA League: Chelsea seal early qualification to last 16
Chelsea sealed their progress to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud's late header secured a 2-1 victory at Rennes, reports the BBC.
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr, Pinnick first to land in Cotonou by boat
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation NFF President, Amaju Pinnick yesterday led an advance party of Nigeria's delegation to Benin Republic for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations AFCON decisive qualifying tie with the Squirrels of Benin. Rohr and Pinnick took the boat cruise from Apapa, Lagos to Cotonou to test the
World Cup play-offs: North Macedonia stun Italy: Portugal, Wales through
Italy will miss their second World Cup in a row after slumping to a shock 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to North Macedonia on Thursday. Aleksandar Trajkovski's low drive in the second minute of stoppage time stunned the European champions in Palermo and set-up a qualifying final with Portugal in Porto on Tuesday for a
