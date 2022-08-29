ValueJet Cup: Champions, Rivers Utd, secure another draw

Charles Ogundiya Winner of the just concluded Nigerian Professional Football League, Rivers United, failed to make their domination count again as they secured another goalless draw at the ongoing Value- Jet Preseason football tournament in Ikenne, Ogun State. Rivers United had started their campaign at the tournament with a goalless draw against Kwara United, same result they recorded against Gateway FC. The tournament has recorded few goals with most of the matches ending goalless with Vandrezzer FC also playing a goalless draw against Ijebu United in another game played on Sunday. Speaking with our correspondent, the Coordinator of the tournament, Oye Bawala, said they are not surprise with the lack of goals at the competition as it is just a way for the clubs to prepare their teams ahead of the new season. “I won’t say I am worried with lack of goals because the main reason for organising the preseason is for the clubs to prepare their teams, especially the clubs playing on the continent,” he said. “The clubs are beginning to get themselves and you will soon see the impact of the preseason as the competition progresses.” The championship, sponsored by Valuejet continues on Monday with the final taking place at the weekend.

