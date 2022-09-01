Sports

ValueJet Cup: Tough pre-season or Nigeria reps

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The lower league teams playing at the ongoing ValueJet sponsored preseason tournament showed no mercy to their counterpart playing in the elite league, the Nigeria Professional Football League, especially the two clubs that qualified for the CAF Champions League, Rivers United and Plateau United. With the two clubs playing in different groups, it was expected that the two should be able to get to the semifinal at most, but reverse was the case as they both got eliminated during the group stages of the championship.

In Group A, Plateau Utd finished fourth with four points after a win, a draw and two loses while in Group B, champions, Rivers United could only muster three draws and a loss to finished bottom of a group that has Gateway United, Smart City FC, Ottasolo FC and Kwara United with their only loss coming against Ottasolo, a team that got relegated to the NLO recently. Speaking about the development, the coordinator of the preseason, Oye Bawala, said reason for such results and performance was because all the clubs were given a level playing ground with fair officiating allowing the lower league teams performing up to their standard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Showkey, Cole bemoan state of boxing

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Galala crooner, Daddy Showkey and US-based boxer, Gifted Cole, have both bemoaned the dwindling fortune of boxing in Nigeria culminating in the country missing the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.   Speaking during the third edition of the Gifted Cole boxing competition which took place at the Rock Drive, Lekki Phase One, Lagos at the […]
Sports

EPL: Bamford helps Leeds to victory over Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season to help Leeds end a run of back-to-back defeats to extend Southampton’s own winless run to a far more worrying eight matches. The striker struck early in the second half, timing his run to perfection to beat offside and latch on to Tyler Roberts’ through-ball […]
Sports

EPL: Hammers eye top-four finish after Wolves win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Batshuayi leveller denies Everton three points West Ham captain Mark Noble says the Hammers have nothing to lose in the race to secure Champions League football after victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers moved them into the Premier League’s top four. After racing into a three-goal lead during a brilliant opening 40 minutes, the Hammers held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica