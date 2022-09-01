ValueJet Cup: Tough pre-season or Nigeria reps

The lower league teams playing at the ongoing ValueJet sponsored preseason tournament showed no mercy to their counterpart playing in the elite league, the Nigeria Professional Football League, especially the two clubs that qualified for the CAF Champions League, Rivers United and Plateau United. With the two clubs playing in different groups, it was expected that the two should be able to get to the semifinal at most, but reverse was the case as they both got eliminated during the group stages of the championship.

In Group A, Plateau Utd finished fourth with four points after a win, a draw and two loses while in Group B, champions, Rivers United could only muster three draws and a loss to finished bottom of a group that has Gateway United, Smart City FC, Ottasolo FC and Kwara United with their only loss coming against Ottasolo, a team that got relegated to the NLO recently. Speaking about the development, the coordinator of the preseason, Oye Bawala, said reason for such results and performance was because all the clubs were given a level playing ground with fair officiating allowing the lower league teams performing up to their standard.

