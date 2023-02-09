News

Valuejet, Kalabash partner to ease air travellers' payment burden

Valuejet customers, with effect from February 8, 2023, have the option of paying for flights in instalments using, “Pay Small Small”, a payment platform powered by Kalabash, that allows customers to pay for their flights in small, manageable installments, according to a press release. The statement said: “With this new partnership, Valuejet customers can now pay for their flights in a way that works for them, booking their flights in advance with a 25% down payment and spreading the balance in convenient installments, making it easier and more convenient than ever to book a trip. Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer at Kalabash, Ladi Ojuri, said: “We are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers.

 

