Valuejet, Kalabash partner to ease air travellers’ payment burden

Valuejet customers, with effect from February 8, 2023, have the option of paying for flights in instalments using, “Pay Small Small”, a payment platform powered by Kalabash, that allows customers to pay for their flights in small, manageable installments, according to a press release. The statement said: “With this new partnership, Valuejet customers can now pay for their flights in a way that works for them, booking their flights in advance with a 25% down payment and spreading the balance in convenient installments, making it easier and more convenient than ever to book a trip. Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer at Kalabash, Ladi Ojuri, said: “We are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers.
