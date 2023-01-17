Business

Valuejet marks 100 days with promo fares, to introduce scheduled cargo

A start-up, Valuejet Airlines is celebrating an important milestone -100 days of operations.

As part of the celebration, the carrier would from January 16, 2022, introduce promo fares to its teeming customers that are as low as N40, 000 for a one-way trip to the destinations the airline operates. Valuejet operates scheduled flight services from Lagos which is its hub to Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Asaba, Jos, and some other states across Nigeria which the carrier intends to launch soon.

 

As part of Valuejet’s100 days of flying, customers are to book and travel for as low as N40, 000 under the VALUE LITE promo that entitles them to 7kg hand luggage only while the VALUE PLUS promo category of N50, 000 entitles customers to 7kg hand luggage, 23kg checked bag and the VALUEPREMIUM promo of N90, 000 which comes with 7kg hand luggage, 30kg two-piece checked in bag with premium services.

The promo lasts from January 16th to February 15, 2023. Chairman of Value Jet and founder of Bet9ja, Mr. Kunle Soname, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He thanked the passengers for being part of history and patronage in the past 100 days of the existence of the airline when it launched flight services on October 4th, 2022, with its CRJ 900 90-seater aircraft, recording above 97 percent load factor. Managing Director of Valuejet, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi recounted the 100 days of the airline and unfolded some plans to make the airline the preferred carrier of many Nigerians, stressing that they intend to expand operations to other routes across the country.

“The past 100 days have been interesting and you expect that we are a start-up would have issues that we need to improve on. We did not get comfortable with the first 100 days as we tried to do something better. Every day that went was better than the previous day and we have been able to study and see areas to be addressed on demand and passengers service satisfaction.”

“We intended to introduce some more routes which we saw that there were demands and especially for people of those areas that were able to fly us in the South and wanting us to bring such qualities to their own side which is Jos for instance. You know that aircraft spares are very hard to get to the rate of the dollars.

We have always had plans to keep an aircraft on the ground as a spare and operate when we are short of aircraft; so that we can have a backup”. Capt. Majekodunmi further disclosed that Valuejet was on the verge of acquiring some CRJ airplanes to boost its fleet in response to passengers’ demand. He noted also that the airline had concluded plans to equally run scheduled cargo services, describing it as the first in Nigeria to do so.

 

