Vandalisation: Culpable lawyers’ll be prosecuted, Akpata assures

The outgoing President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has said that every lawyer found culpable in the vandalisation and looting of materials meant for the annual general conference of the association will be prosecuted. Akpata told his colleagues at the NBA Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday that any lawyer seen in the viral video vandalising or looting conference materials at the collection centre will not go unpunished. “I hereby assure the generality of Nigerian legal practitioners that any lawyer found complicit in the vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, assault on officials, will be prosecuted,” he said. Akpata had at different fora berated lawyers who stormed the accreditation centre and carted away conference bags and other items. “It is a sad commentary. But this is really who we are. We must not delude ourselves. We are as good as our weakest link.
