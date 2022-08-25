News

Vandalisation: Culpable lawyers’ll be prosecuted, Akpata assures

The outgoing President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has disclosed that every lawyer found culpable in the vandalisation and looting of materials designated for the Annual General Conference of the Association will be prosecuted.

Akpata told his colleagues at the NBA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) Thursday that any lawyer seen in the viral video vandalising or looting conference materials at the collection centre will not go unpunished.

“I hereby assure the generality of Nigerian legal practitioners that any lawyer found complicit in vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, assault on officials will be prosecuted,” he said.

Akpata had at different fora berated lawyers who stormed the Accreditation Centre and carted away conference bags and other items.

“It is a sad commentary. But this is really who we are. We must not delude ourselves. We are as good as our weakest link.

“The Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) had explained that it insisted on top quality bags for the conferees, leading to its rejection of the low quality bags supplied by the vendor.

“I wondered why the conferees would not exercise patience, more so, when the quality bags had been supplied,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP), Tobenna Erojikwe, had in an update to conferees explained that the committee had rejected the bags because they did not meet up with the agreed standards.

He pleaded with his professional colleagues to exercise patience, promising that they would all get quality bags.

 

Our Reporters

