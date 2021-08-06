News

Vandalism: BEDC calls for tougher laws to curb menace

The Benin City Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC) has called for tougher laws that would curb vandalism and protect public property, especially electricity infrastructure The organisation decried the rising cases of vandalism across its franchise area noting that it is economic crime as well as an act of sabotage against the good purpose and intents of the company.

In a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Adekunle Tayo, he appealed to members of the public on the need to be vigilantandsecurityconsciouson the activities of some unruly elements in the societywhose aim is to make life unbearable for law abiding citizens through their nefarious acts. According to BEDC, the power sector has been the most hit in the most devastating manner and the effect of vandalism cannot be over emphasized as customers are being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals. He added: “The recent surge in cases of vandalism within our franchise area calls for greater attention. More worrisome is the fact that these miscreants are continuously innovating new ideas beyond human comprehension to perpetrate their criminal acts.”

