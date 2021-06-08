News Top Stories

Vandalism: FG to spend N5trn on damaged bridges

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)
  • Destruction act of terrorism –Mohammed

 

 

The Federal Government has said it would spend a whopping sum of N5 trillion to repair bridges damaged by unpatriotic Nigerians.

 

Three of these bridges were damaged by fire incidents caused by patrol laden tankers, one each by illegal miners and truck carrying excavators, while the remaining three were damaged by insurgents. These bridges are located in Lagos, Kano, Borno and Gombe states.

 

This revelation was made at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Monday, which was organise by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made presentation at the meeting, said the Federal Government has invested heavily in the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and buildings but regretted that most of them suffered one form of damage or the other.

 

According to him, somes of the damages include erection of illegal speed bumps, illegal road blocks, dumping of refuse on ROW leading to blockage, as well as non-removal of broken down/accidental vehicles.

 

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the destruction of public infrastructure and facilities is not just vandalism, but an act of terrorism. He noted that despite a drastic drop in revenues and competing priorities, especially in tackling insecurity, the Federal Government invested heavily in providing new infrastructure, in addition to reconstructing and rehabilitating existing ones, but regretted that some unpatriotic Nigerians find pleasure in destroying them.

 

“Today’s town hall meeting is both urgent and important, because it touches on an issue that is at the very core of economic growth and national development, which is public infrastructure.

 

“When public infrastructure is being targeted for destruction by some unpatriotic Nigerians, it calls for great concern and immediate action, hence our decision to organise this town hall meeting,” the minister said. He disclosed that the meeting was the first of a three-part series to be held to address vandalism of public infrastructure across the country.

 

The two others according to him, will hold in Calin  abar, Cross River State, and Maiduguri, Borno State, to address pipeline as well as power and telecommunication infrastructure.

 

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi said the ministry is not quantifying the cost of the damages on rail lines in terms of naira and kobo but the effect on human fatalities. Amaechi, who said each train coach carries about 85 passages, regretted colossal damage in a train of about 14 coaches.

 

The minister, who said there was no damage on Lagos- Ibadan rail line, stated, however, that traders have converted the line into business activities. Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello, said the territory has about 400 manholes whose covers have either been damaged of stolen, which will cost government over N2.6 billion to fix.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why we’re phasing out old manual electoral process –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is phasing out manual electoral process in line with global trends in election management and communication. Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Manhood Yakubu, at a virtual workshop on INEC Communication Policy, said “existential challenges occasioned by a pandemic” necessitated the […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $1.9bn rail line project to Niger Republic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Customs gets N549.3m for laptops NDDC forensic auditors to receive N745.2m The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.959,744,723.71 for the construction of rail lines from Katsina State to Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told newsmen that […]
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica