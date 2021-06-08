Vandalism: FG to spend N5trn on damaged bridges

Destruction act of terrorism –Mohammed

The Federal Government has said it would spend a whopping sum of N5 trillion to repair bridges damaged by unpatriotic Nigerians.

Three of these bridges were damaged by fire incidents caused by patrol laden tankers, one each by illegal miners and truck carrying excavators, while the remaining three were damaged by insurgents. These bridges are located in Lagos, Kano, Borno and Gombe states.

This revelation was made at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Monday, which was organise by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made presentation at the meeting, said the Federal Government has invested heavily in the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and buildings but regretted that most of them suffered one form of damage or the other.

According to him, somes of the damages include erection of illegal speed bumps, illegal road blocks, dumping of refuse on ROW leading to blockage, as well as non-removal of broken down/accidental vehicles.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the destruction of public infrastructure and facilities is not just vandalism, but an act of terrorism. He noted that despite a drastic drop in revenues and competing priorities, especially in tackling insecurity, the Federal Government invested heavily in providing new infrastructure, in addition to reconstructing and rehabilitating existing ones, but regretted that some unpatriotic Nigerians find pleasure in destroying them.

“Today’s town hall meeting is both urgent and important, because it touches on an issue that is at the very core of economic growth and national development, which is public infrastructure.

“When public infrastructure is being targeted for destruction by some unpatriotic Nigerians, it calls for great concern and immediate action, hence our decision to organise this town hall meeting,” the minister said. He disclosed that the meeting was the first of a three-part series to be held to address vandalism of public infrastructure across the country.

The two others according to him, will hold in Calin abar, Cross River State, and Maiduguri, Borno State, to address pipeline as well as power and telecommunication infrastructure.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi said the ministry is not quantifying the cost of the damages on rail lines in terms of naira and kobo but the effect on human fatalities. Amaechi, who said each train coach carries about 85 passages, regretted colossal damage in a train of about 14 coaches.

The minister, who said there was no damage on Lagos- Ibadan rail line, stated, however, that traders have converted the line into business activities. Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello, said the territory has about 400 manholes whose covers have either been damaged of stolen, which will cost government over N2.6 billion to fix.

