Vandalism: FG to spend N5trn on damaged bridges

The Federal Government has said it would spend a whopping sum of N5 trillion to repair bridges damaged by unpatriotic Nigerians.

Three of these bridges were damaged by fire incidents caused by patrol laden tankers, one each by illegal miners and truck carrying excavators, while the remaining three were damaged by insurgents.

These bridges are located in Lagos, Kano, Borno and Gombe states.

This revelation was made at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Monday, which was organise by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who made presentation at the meeting, said the Federal Government has invested heavily in the construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and buildings but regretted that most of them suffered one form of damage or the other.

According to him, somes of the damages include erection of illegal speed bumps, illegal road blocks, dumping of refuse on ROW leading to blockage, as well as non-removal of broken down/accidental vehicles.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the destruction of public infrastructure and facilities is not just vandalism, but an act of terrorism.

He noted that despite a drastic drop in revenues and competing priorities,

especially in tackling insecurity, the Federal Government invested heavily in providing new infrastructure, in addition to reconstructing and rehabilitating existing ones, but regretted that some unpatriotic Nigerians find pleasure in destroying them.