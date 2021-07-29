Vandalism: NCC seeks stronger ties with judiciary

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to continue to strengthen collaboration with judicial institutions in Nigeria.

This, the Commission said, became imperative to further protect telecoms infrastructure in the country against vandalism and acts of willful destruction.

According to the telecoms regulator, while the Commission is doing everything within its regulatory mandate to enforce compliance among licensees as well as collaborating with stakeholders to protect telecom infrastructure, some individuals indulge in willful damage of telecom in-frastructure, vandalism, telecoms facility theft and fibre cuts, among other crimes.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stated this during a courtesy visit by a high-powered delegation of the Kano State judiciary to the chief telecom regulator at NCC, Kano zonal Iffice, in Kano.

Addressing the delegation, Danbatta said the criminals conspired to degrade the quality of service (QoS) in the country and since NCC has no prosecutorial power, the need to strengthen collaboration with the judicial arm of government at all levels has become expedient.

“NCC does not have prosecutorial power in criminal acts committed by the citizens and licensees which are inimical to the progress of the sector, and we appreciate the ways and manners such criminal cases are being dispensed by the judiciary.

This is a testimony to the kind cooperation NCC has been enjoying from the judiciary,” he observed.

According to Danbatta, the Commission will never fold its arms while unscrupulous citizens cause havoc on telecommunications infrastructure since that affects the quality of service innocent citizens enjoy. “Therein lies the importance of the judiciary in the work that we have been assigned by government to do.

We very much appreciate this cooperation with the judiciary and we are committed to ensuring that the cooperation grows stronger and stronger going forward,” he said.

According to him, the recently- concluded NCC Judges Workshop held in Abuja was a very important initiative of the commission to continuous ly collaborate with members of the judicial arm of government through updating them with the trends and regulatory dynamism of the sector to improve their knowledge for effective dispensation of justice.

Earlier in his address, the Chief Registrar of Kano State High Court of Justice, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, who led the delegation, commended the efforts of Prof. Danbatta and NCC in fast-tracking digital transformation of governance and other sectors of the economy, adding that Judiciary, as a whole, has recognised the necessity and inevitability of digital justice system as well as full integration of ICT-based court system in the administration of justice

