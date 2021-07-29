Business

Vandalism: NCC seeks stronger ties with judiciary

Posted on Author Stories, Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to continue to strengthen collaboration with judicial institutions in Nigeria.

 

This, the Commission said, became imperative to further protect telecoms infrastructure in the country against vandalism and acts of willful destruction.

 

According to the telecoms regulator, while the Commission is doing everything within its regulatory mandate to enforce compliance among licensees as well as collaborating with stakeholders to protect telecom infrastructure, some individuals indulge in willful damage of telecom in-frastructure, vandalism, telecoms facility theft and fibre cuts, among other crimes.

 

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, stated this during a courtesy visit by a high-powered delegation of the Kano State judiciary to the chief telecom regulator at NCC, Kano zonal Iffice, in Kano.

 

Addressing the delegation, Danbatta said the criminals conspired to degrade the quality of service (QoS) in the country and since NCC has no prosecutorial power, the need to strengthen collaboration with the judicial arm of government at all levels has become expedient.

 

“NCC does not have prosecutorial power in criminal acts committed by the citizens and licensees which are inimical to the progress of the sector, and we appreciate the ways and manners such criminal cases are being dispensed by the judiciary.

 

This is a testimony to the kind cooperation NCC has been enjoying from the judiciary,” he observed.

 

According to Danbatta, the Commission will never fold its arms while unscrupulous citizens cause havoc on telecommunications infrastructure since that affects the quality of service innocent citizens enjoy. “Therein lies the importance of the judiciary in the work that we have been assigned by government to do.

 

We very much appreciate this cooperation with the judiciary and we are committed to ensuring that the cooperation grows stronger and stronger going forward,” he said.

 

According to him, the recently- concluded NCC Judges Workshop held in Abuja was a very important initiative of the commission to continuous  ly collaborate with members of the judicial arm of government through updating them with the trends and regulatory dynamism of the sector to improve their knowledge for effective dispensation of justice.

 

Earlier in his address, the Chief Registrar of Kano State High Court of Justice, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, who led the delegation, commended the efforts of Prof. Danbatta and NCC in fast-tracking digital transformation of governance and other sectors of the economy, adding that Judiciary, as a whole, has recognised the necessity and inevitability of digital justice system as well as full integration of ICT-based court system in the administration of justice

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NGX extends gain with N37bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.18 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 70.22 basis points or 0.18 per […]
Business

Moody’s maintains negative outlook on Nigerian banks

Posted on Author Reporter

  ·Says asset risk will increase Tony Chukwunyem   Moody’s Investors Service has maintained its negative outlook on Nigeria’s banking system, a view which the rating agency said, reflects expectations of rising asset risk and weakening government support capacity over the next 12 to 18 months. In a report published Tuesday, analyst at Moody’s and the co-author of […]
Business

Report: WarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring

Posted on Author Reporter

    AT&T Inc’s (T.N) WarnerMedia is preparing a restructuring that aims to cut costs by as much as 20% and would result in layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The overhaul, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks, would result in thousands of layoffs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica