Metro & Crime

Vandalism: NSCDC arrests 546 suspects, prosecutes 429, secures 51 convictions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 546 suspected vandals, prosecuted 429 and have secured 51 convictions between January 2022 and February 2023. This was made known yesterday in Abuja by NSCDC Commandant, General (CG) Ahmed Audi, at a programme to celebrate the International Civil Defence Day.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that March 1, also marks Audi’s second year anniversary as the third substantive CG of the NSCDC. The CG said that NSCDC had also destroyed 71 illegal refineries, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites, impounded 134 trucks and has confiscated 36 boats alongside  other illegal bunkering equipment.

Audi also said that 530 officers and men who underwent training in handling firearms graduated within the period and officers including some female personnel who were outstanding at the gun range received monetary gifts. The CG cautioned the new recruits against accidental discharge of fire arms and urged them to diligently guard their arms.

 

“Don’t be overzealous, avoid intimidation or harassment. We are not like others because we are civil defenders. “Go back to your commands and exhibit highest level of discipline and conduct as God is with all of us and I hope our passion to take this corps to be one of the best is achieved,” he said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun promises to fight human trafficking to standstill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ogun State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, said the training of the state Task Force on Human Trafficking with other relevant agencies was an additional advantage to eradicate the high rate of human trafficking, especially across the state’s border areas. Adeniran made this known during a-day workshop on   “The Basic […]
Metro & Crime

N13.4bn Debt: Court asked to stop Commonwealth Consortium, others from disposing assets

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has asked Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos to restrain the six former directors of Commonwealth Consortium Ltd and Agbara Estates Ltd from dissipating the firm’s correctional centre assets known as No. 21 Milverton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and 21.222 Hectares in Agbara Estates phase 3, Agbara, […]
Metro & Crime

Police smash armed robbery gang in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has nabbed a four-man robbery gang said to be terrorizing Amarata Community and environs in Bayelsa State. According to a statement made available on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the statement read: “Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit Bayelsa State Command have smashed a notorious armed robbery […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica