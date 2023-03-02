Vandalism: NSCDC arrests 546 suspects, prosecutes 429, secures 51 convictions

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 546 suspected vandals, prosecuted 429 and have secured 51 convictions between January 2022 and February 2023. This was made known yesterday in Abuja by NSCDC Commandant, General (CG) Ahmed Audi, at a programme to celebrate the International Civil Defence Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that March 1, also marks Audi’s second year anniversary as the third substantive CG of the NSCDC. The CG said that NSCDC had also destroyed 71 illegal refineries, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites, impounded 134 trucks and has confiscated 36 boats alongside other illegal bunkering equipment.

Audi also said that 530 officers and men who underwent training in handling firearms graduated within the period and officers including some female personnel who were outstanding at the gun range received monetary gifts. The CG cautioned the new recruits against accidental discharge of fire arms and urged them to diligently guard their arms.

“Don’t be overzealous, avoid intimidation or harassment. We are not like others because we are civil defenders. “Go back to your commands and exhibit highest level of discipline and conduct as God is with all of us and I hope our passion to take this corps to be one of the best is achieved,” he said.

