Vandalism of Rail Track: Army sergeant, 13 others arrested, items recovered

The Railway Police Command have arrested a sergeant of the Nigeria Army and 13 suspects in connection with rail track vandalisation, concealing stolen properties of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), armed robbery and criminal conspiracy across the nation.

It was learnt that on April 1, Kafanchan Railway Police Division of the command, on a tip-off by a concerned citizen, intercepted a cement truck fully loaded with railway slippers along Bankin-Kaninkon-Kogi.

The suspects on sighting the Police, fled the scene abandoning the truck, which was recovered as exhibits. Investigations however led to the arrest One Ahmed Tanko of Dangoma Vil lage Jam‘A Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who confessed to the crime, while the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend his accomplices who are still at large. In the same vain, on April 27, the Kafanchan divisional headquarters also apprehended six suspected vandals loading multiple rail steels into two trucks- one of the trucks belonging to another Cement Company.

The suspects identified as Sergeant Sirajo Suileman of the Nigerian Army Central Ammunition Department, Kaduna, Idris Bawa, Idris Musa, Shamsu Abdulahi, Anthony Moses, and Yunana Gaius, were caught in the act in a bush near Camuru Station, Kachia, Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also in Kano, three suspects- Abdukarim Haruna, Hasssan dahiru, Bashir Mumuhamed, were apprehended by the Kano division of the Railway command, 51 railway slippers, 26 rail steels, and several quantities destroyed rail iron rods and slippers were recovered from them. The suspects have been charged to court.

The Dugbe Railway Police Division, Ibadan, Oyo State, also arrested a Man O’ War staff, identified as Azeez Wahab with a BAGCO bag containing fifty (50) NRC tool bolts without a satisfactory account on how he found it.

Similarly, the Offa division of the Railway Command in Kwara State also arrested one Ibukun of Railway Mechanical Department (Diesel Maintenance Section) for vandalism and stealing of aluminum in one of the unused coaches within the train station premises; while the Minna divisional Headquarters also arrested one Aliyu for vandalising railway clips in Minna, Niger State.

In another development, the Bodija Divisional Headquarters of the Railway Command in Ibadan on April 6, 2022 arrested a 20-year-old armed robbery suspect identified as Abdulahi Fatai aka ‘Akube’. Investigations revealed that the case is connected to that of another armed robbery suspect who was earlier arrested in December 2021 while going for an operation.

Commenting on the arrest of the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command Headquarters, CP Yetunde Longe who confirmed the arrests, said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali has zero tolerance to crime in the country and will not stop the war against crime until all criminal elements are arrested and prosecuted.

CP Longe noted that some of the arrested suspects have been charged to court while investigations are also being intensified to arrest others at large.

