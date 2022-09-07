Vandalism: Police arrest 15 suspects, beef up security round railway stations

Detectives attached to the Railway Police Command have arrested 15 suspected vandals of railway infrastructure across the country.

It was learnt that the arrest of the suspects was carried out between the months of July and August when 15 suspects were arrested for crimes bordering on theft, vandalism and other heinous crimes committed in and around the Nigerian Railway Corporation infrastructure.

The Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Yetunde Longe, said three suspects were arrested in Minna, Niger State and the suspects were intercepted by the patrol team of the Railway Police Division upon credible tipoff by members of a vigilance group.

The suspects are Hadi Mohammed (42), Abdullahi Mohammed (34), and Abdullahi Shittu (45), they were arrested with 32 Railway iron slippers loaded in a saloon car. She said four suspects were also arrested in Aba.

The suspects are Michael Chukwuebuka, Chigozie Augustine, Onyekachi Abba, and Chukwuma Adumoha, they were found with railway pandrol slippers kept by Chinese Construction Company (CCECC), for construction in their yard.

