Vandalism: Police arrest 15 suspects, beef up security round railway stations

Detectives attached to the Railway Police Command have arrested 15 suspected vandals of railway infrastructure across the country.

It was learnt that the arrest of the suspects was carried out between the months of July and August when 15 suspects were arrested for crimes bordering on theft, vandalism and other heinous crimes committed in and around the Nigerian Railway Corporation infrastructure.

The Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Yetunde Longe, said three suspects were arrested in Minna, Niger State  and the suspects were intercepted by the patrol team of the Railway Police Division upon credible tipoff by members of a vigilance group.

The suspects are Hadi Mohammed (42), Abdullahi Mohammed (34), and Abdullahi Shittu (45), they were arrested with 32 Railway iron slippers loaded in a saloon car. She said four suspects were also arrested in Aba.

The suspects are Michael Chukwuebuka, Chigozie Augustine, Onyekachi Abba, and Chukwuma Adumoha, they were found with railway pandrol slippers kept by Chinese Construction Company (CCECC), for construction in their yard.

 

I’m done with Vikings for good – Prince JJ

  Odinaka Junior Adoga, fondly called Prince JJ, has declared that he has left the cult group, Supreme Vikings and warned that no member of the group should disturb his peace or harass him again. Prince JJ quit the Vikings in 2019 and announced that he has joined the membership of the Neo Black Movement […]
Man held with 60 cartons of hemp in Kano

Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) yesterday apprehended a man, Mr. Ekennah Okechuku, for allegedly transporting more than 60 cartons containing Indian hemp into Kano State. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that the suspect was on the wanted list of the state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling. […]
BRT passenger’s murder: Fleeing bus driver arrested

  Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday arrested the driver of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) who drove murdered 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known on Monday, even as he confirmed that the dead body of the lady has been found. “The […]

