Varane dealt World Cup blow by Deschamps

Manchester United and France centre-back Raphael Varane has been dealt a blow in his hopes of making Les Bleus’ World Cup squad by Didier Deschamps, who has insisted that he will only select players who are 100% fit from the get-go.

The former Real Madrid man was a key member of the World Cupwinning team from 2018 and was expected to earn a call-up for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

However, Varane left the field in tears against Chelsea after sustaining a thigh injury, which has threatened his participation at the upcoming World Cup.

Erik ten Hag has already confirmed that Varane will not play for Man United again before the World Cup, and there have been suggestions that the 29-year-old could miss Les Bleus’ opening game against Australia in Group D.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Varane for France’s final two group games and any potential knockout matches, Deschamps responded that he would only consider selecting players who are able to contribute from the opening match. “It’s clear and clean.

That I said. I’ve never embarked with an injured player for a big competition,” Deschamps recently told the press.

“The only thing that is certain is that I will not take a player who is not able to play at the start of the competition. Then it’s on a case-by-case basis. ‘But leaving on a big competition with players who are not suitable, already it occupies too much attention, and for those who have to play, it also monopolises the medical staff. Me, I consider that we must leave with valid and capable players.”

