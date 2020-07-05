Vardy joins Premier League 100-goal club, first Leicester player to achieve feat

J
amie Vardy has become the latest member of the Premier League 100-goal club and the first Leicester player to achieve that feat.
Only three other players in the Foxes’ history have recorded a century of top-flight goals for the club.
The last of those, Arthur Lochhead, hit that mark back in 1933-34.
Vardy now forms part of an illustrious group of stars, with the 33-year-old having been a model of consistency for Leicester.
His meteoric rise to prominence is well-documented, with a stunning surge made from the non-league ranks to a Premier League stage.
The Foxes snapped him up from Fleetwood in 2011, with a jump made from the Conference into the Championship.
Vardy helped to secure promotion into the big time, before going on to play a leading role in a remarkable title triumph in 2015-16.
He hit 24 league goals that season and was named Premier League Player of the Year.
The 20-goal mark has been reached again in the current campaign, with a landmark effort recorded in a meeting with Crystal Palace.
Vardy did not make his debut on a Premier League stage until the age of 27, with Arsenal icon Ian Wright the only centurion to have been older when making his bow.