Vardy joins Premier League 100-goal club, first Leicester player to achieve feat

amie Vardy has become the latest member of the Premier League 100-goal club and the first Leicester player to achieve that feat.

Only three other players in the Foxes’ history have recorded a century of top-flight goals for the club.

The last of those, Arthur Lochhead, hit that mark back in 1933-34.

Vardy now forms part of an illustrious group of stars, with the 33-year-old having been a model of consistency for Leicester.

His meteoric rise to prominence is well-documented, with a stunning surge made from the non-league ranks to a Premier League stage.

The Foxes snapped him up from Fleetwood in 2011, with a jump made from the Conference into the Championship.

Vardy helped to secure promotion into the big time, before going on to play a leading role in a remarkable title triumph in 2015-16.

He hit 24 league goals that season and was named Premier League Player of the Year.

The 20-goal mark has been reached again in the current campaign, with a landmark effort recorded in a meeting with Crystal Palace.

Vardy did not make his debut on a Premier League stage until the age of 27, with Arsenal icon Ian Wright the only centurion to have been older when making his bow.

