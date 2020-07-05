Sports

Vardy joins Premier League 100-goal club, first Leicester player to achieve feat

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

J

amie Vardy has become the latest member of the Premier League 100-goal club and the first Leicester player to achieve that feat.

 

 

Only three other players in the Foxes’ history have recorded a century of top-flight goals for the club.

 

 

The last of those, Arthur Lochhead, hit that mark back in 1933-34.

Vardy now forms part of an illustrious group of stars, with the 33-year-old having been a model of consistency for Leicester.

 

 

His meteoric rise to prominence is well-documented, with a stunning surge made from the non-league ranks to a Premier League stage.

The Foxes snapped him up from Fleetwood in 2011, with a jump made from the Conference into the Championship.

Vardy helped to secure promotion into the big time, before going on to play a leading role in a remarkable title triumph in 2015-16.

He hit 24 league goals that season and was named Premier League Player of the Year.

The 20-goal mark has been reached again in the current campaign, with a landmark effort recorded in a meeting with Crystal Palace.

Vardy did not make his debut on a Premier League stage until the age of 27, with Arsenal icon Ian Wright the only centurion to have been older when making his bow.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Enyeama retires from professional football, secures coaching job

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, as finally retired from professional football and has joined French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix as goalkeeper coach. Enyeama has been without a club since he was released by Lille by mutual consent on August 31, 2018. In January 2019 he revealed his intention to continue playing […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Atalanta fightback floors Lazio, Real Madrid keep title pace  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lazio’s hopes of a first Italian title for 20 years suffered a major setback on Wednesday as they let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-2 defeat at Atalanta to leave Juventus in pole position for their ninth straight scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s side had stormed into a 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes, thanks to a […]
Sports

Rivers has facilities to host international sports events – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye says the state has facilities to host international sporting events due to the commitment and determination of Governor Nyesom Wike. He stated this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt when he received the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Chief Giadomenico Massari at his office on a courtesy visit. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: