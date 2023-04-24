Varene Set To Play FA Cup Final

Erik Ten Hag has said he expected Raphael Varane to return to fitness in time to feature in Manchester United’s FA Cup final clash with cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Varane was substituted at half-time after sustaining an ankle injury during the first leg of United’s Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla, which the Red Devils lost 5-2 on aggregate.

Varane’s central defensive partner Lisandro Martinez suffered a season-ending metatarsal fracture in the same game, forcing Ten Hag to use a makeshift backline in recent matches.

With club captain Harry Maguire suspended, Luke Shaw partnered Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence as United reached a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final with Sunday’s penalty shoot-out win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

United will now face treble-chasing rivals City in a Wembley Stadium final on June 3, and the Red Devils are hopeful of having Varane available.