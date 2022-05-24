Varsities, experts stress collaborative, multidisciplinary research to solve national challenges

University scholars and researchers have been challenged on the need to embrace and engage in collaborative multidisciplinary research, as this would go a long way in bringing about solutions to some problems facing the society.

The call was made at the 30th iSTEAMS International Distinguished Personalities Award of Excellence, organised by the Society for Multidisciplinary & Advanced Research Techniques (SMART) Africa and Other International Partners, which took place at the Lagos State University of Science & Technology (LASUSTECH), former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos.

The theme of the three-day conference, which was hosted by LASUSTECH and Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos is: “Educational Legacies and Pragmatic Research Innovations for Addressing Global Challenges in a COVID-19 Pandemic Era.”

In her keynote address, titled: “New Frontiers for Institutional Growth and Development: Using Collaborative and Multidisciplinary Research,” Prof. Adenike Osofisan, a Professor of Computing and Information Technology at the University of Ibadan (UI) said that multidisciplinary collaborative was needed among stakeholders, especially researchers to advance on research that would address real time global challenges and needs.

While stating that collaboration was needed for different professionals to come together to solve all societal issues, especially in the new normal era, Prof. Osofisan, the former President Computer Registration Council of Nigeria, noted: “No single professional can find solution to the challenges confronting the country without collaborating with other professionals or researchers in other Nigerian universities or society.”

She, however, underscored the significance of collaborative and multidisciplinary research as key to global universities ranking, saying for better ranking, Nigerian universities and scholars must embrace and engage in collaborative and multidisciplinary research. Thus, the don hinted that the frontiers of computing had brought about innovative products as a result of collaborative and multidisciplinary research among universities, military and industry.

Therefore, in her recommendations, Osofisan challenged the universities to promote pragmatic research innovations that would address global challenges in a COVID-19 era in Nigeria, as well as how it could be used to solve problems of food security and storage of farm produce as it is done in the developed world. Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Dr. Oluremi Olaleye, urged Nigerian scholars to deepen and widen their research on sustainable educational legacies and innovations so as to address real time global and societal challenges in the country.

Besides, he called on researchers to widen their horizons and think borderless in order to come up with workable solutions to the country’s needs and the world at large. Olaleye said: “The role of SMART Africa in promoting and contributing to the dissemination of national, indigenous African, diaspora and international research communication through its conferences is worthy of commendation.”

