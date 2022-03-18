News

Varsities’ Governing Councils lack capacity to negotiate, ASUU tells Yusuf Ali

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said governing councils of state and federal universities lack the capacity to negotiate funding and condition of service of public universities with the union. The union said this in a statement by its Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, while responding to the assertion made by the Pro-Chancellor of Osun State University, Yusuf Alli (SAN), that it was wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with ASUU and force it on those not part of the negotiations.

According to Akinwole, the statement by Ali “is a regurgitation of non-practicable views of some detractors of public universities in Nigeria”. The ASUU boss stated further that Ali’s statement “are words that do not take the social and economic issues of the Nigerian state into realistic consideration.”

The ASUU boss asked Ali to walk around UNIOSUN campuses and count the number of TETFUND and NEEDS assessment infrastructural projects that have been executed to see the impact of ASUU struggles on state-owned universities. Akinwole stated further that if not for ASUU’s struggles, many chairmen of governing councils who could not bring up initiatives to develop their institutions would have destroyed the remnants of public varsity education. ASUU therefore asked Ali to proceed to a private university if he is interested in negotiating salaries.

 

