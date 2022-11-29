Varsities: Stakeholders unite for sectoral development

…as strikes threaten peace, stability of institutions

 Summit to tackle numerous challenges in the sector – Speaker

 Stakeholders: Funding of education should be responsibility of all

Critical stakeholders in the nation’s higher education at a two-day summit unite against the continued disruption of academic peace and stability in public universities due to incessant strikes

Echoes for tertiary education reform

Again, the relative peace and stability that returned to the Nigerian public universities a few weeks ago, following the suspension of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are being threatened, as the institutions may soon be back in the trenches.

This is as the university academic staff accused the Federal Government of payment of half-salary for October and renegingontheagreementreached with the union to suspend the strike, are threatening another job boycott. In the last few weeks, various chapters of ASUU across universities had been holding congresses and protesting the half salary payment, and threatening to call out their members from going to classes to teach as the government has failed to do the needful.

ASUU had on October 14, suspended its eight-month-old prolonged strike embarked on since February 14, 2022, for four weeks in the first instance, after which it was extended twice before it was declared indefinite on August 14, after the union accused the Federal Government of failing to address its demands.

However, the union decided to suspend the strike despite the case before the National Industrial Court, following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who waded into the issue and brokered some agreements which was said to have been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

Thus, the university teaching staff suspended the prolonged industrial action after an all-night meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU in Abuja, to pave the way for the reopening of the public universities across the country shut down in the wake of the strike.

It was reliably gathered that the union’s NEC agreed to suspend the strike conditionally based on the assurances given by the Federal

Government to offset its salary arrears, and to meet the contentious demands within given timelines. Meanwhile, with the suspension of the strike and resumption of work by the lecturers, the Federal Government paid them half-salary for October, which the union kicked against as violating the agreement reached.

ASUU, which criticised the government as treating them as casual workers, has threatened that its members will withdraw their services. But, the Federal Government is insisting that it paid the lecturers for the work done, under the “No work, No pay” policy since they only worked for half of the month.

However, worried by the recent development in the university system and the urgent need to address the challenges and restore normalcy into the system, key stakeholders for two days last week converged on Abuja, under a summit convened by the House of Representatives to brainstorm on the way forward for tertiary education in the country.

The summit, it was said, was a byproduct of the recently prolonged strike by the ASUU, with a view to forestalling any further strike in the system. The Speaker, Gbajabiamila, who played a significant role in the union’s suspension of the strike, had convened the summit as a platform to tackle the numerous challenges in the sector in order to forestall a repeat of a prolonged industrial action

Critical stakeholders at the summit include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, proprietors of universities, former and serving vice chancellors, representatives of ASUU and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), among others. Several positions were canvassed at the summit on how best to revolutionised the nation’s education sector, especially at the tertiary level.

The panellists and resource persons at the summit were unanimous that the prevailing realities have made it expedient for the government and academics to review their positions if tertiary education in the country must be rescued from going into extinction forwhichmajordecisionswerereached.

Funding

On the critical issue of funding, which was one of the major challenge, former President Obasanjo stated clearly that the government alone cannot fund education, and hence called on the Federal Government and the Governing Councils of universities and the management of the institutions to seek inclusive partnerships with private sector to fund the nation’s universities, saying funding of education should be the collective responsibility of everyone.

According to him, Nigeria, as a country, missed the road when the entire world was talking about Education For All (EFA), but Nigeria did not follow. While lamenting that today, Nigeria currently has 20 million children that areoutof school, Obasanjosaid:“When it concerns education, it is of great priority to me. We must find a solution.

We are cutting more than we can chew. Education should be the responsibility of all, not only the government. Education at all levels must involve all levels of the community. Funding is at another level.”

To him, the suspension of the strike by ASUU is not a complete solution to the challenges in the nation’s education system because the presence of 20 million out-ofschool children in the nation would continue to have a huge impact on tertiary and all levels of education.

The former President, however, blamed the failure of the Nigerian education authorities to tap into the Education for All project, launched by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in all countries to get all the numerous out-of-school children into school with minimal cost as a major challenge facing the country.

The ex-president insisted that the country needs to get the out-of-school children back to school immediately to forestall any danger of their indoctrination, adding that we should be able to get all Nigerian children through secondary education.

Convener’s position

The convener of the summit, Speaker Gbajabiamila, on his part, reiterated the need for repositioning tertiary education in the country, saying the current state of tertiary education has called for drastic actions to be taken if the future of the country is of any concern for Nigerians.

Noting that Nigeria’s greatest resource is neither its oil nor other abundant mineral deposits across the country, but the Nigerian people, the Speaker expressed regrets that events of the last few months called for a rethink about how to adequately equip and empower the Nigerian child in a globalising world.

Gbajabiamila stated: “Our cause is more than to seek solutions to the challenges of tertiary education in Nigeria. In fact, we are here today on a mission to save Nigeria. “A just society cannot guarantee its citizens equal outcomes any more than a doctor can promise eternal good health.

What we can, and must do, is to ensure all our citizens are provided equal opportunities to succeed or fail on their own.

For Nigeria to reach its potential and achieve the greatness we are capable of, we must invest in our people. “In this generation, social, economic and political development is, and will continue to be powered by advancements in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). “We must provide the resources to modernise and improve our education infrastructure and provide the right training for young people from primary through tertiary education. This goes to the heart of our survival as a nation and as a people.”

According to him, the summit is optimistic to offer enduring solutions to the perennial challenges confronting Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. “This National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform (NSTER) is the manifestation of our commitment in the 9th House of Representatives to engender a national conversation to consider bold ideas and radical innovations to restructure and reform public tertiary education in Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

Gbajabiamila, however, assured the participants that the summit would not be an exercise in futility, while urging them to be bold and truthful in their submission, even as he added: “The conversations we hold at this summit and the submissions we have received will form the basis of a policy action plan and implementation framework we will unveil shortly after the conclusion of the summit.

“Additionally, a journal of all the submissions will be published as a guide and reference for the future.”

The government

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Goodluck Opiah, in his remark, recalled that there had been various efforts by the Federal Government to reposition and reform the education sector.

According to him, there are 215 universities, 219 polytechnics and 115 federal colleges of education owned and funded annually by the Federal Government. He lamented, therefore, that the withdrawal of experts from the Nigerian university system had resulted in a brain drain that dealt a devastating blow to the nation’s education sector.

Also, on his part, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the question of ownership of universities should be resolved, stressing that the Federal Government should not be allowed to continue funding education. Thus, he advised universities and their management to diversify and think of other means of funding the institution, apart from relying on the government’s funding.

ASUU’s position

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in his presentation, however, warned against the introduction of tuition fees in Nigerian universities, even as he argued that with the level of poverty and corruption in the country, it would be unfair for the government to put more burdens on the parents.

He said it would be counterproductive and illadvised for the government to introduce a new regime of fees in the system in the face of harsh economic realities of the times. “Thestudentsarealreadypaying too much fees in the universities. They cannot be made to pay more,” the ASUU leader said, noting that the government needs to invest in the welfare of lecturers and inject more funds into the education system to improve the system.

Other stakeholders

Expressing his views, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said that the universities governing councils and their management should partner private sector/ companies and other entities to ensure that there is sustainable funding for the universities.

Also, in his intervention, the former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Prof. Hillary Edeoga, said funding was the underlying issue that is breeding crisis in the nation’s education sector.

Similarly, the President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Dr. John Momoh, said that universities need to indulge their alumni associations for funds for their institutions. Former Vice Chancellor of FUT, Minna, Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, who said the government should hand off the running of the universities, noted that the government must understand that universities have laws governing them and act accordingly.

He, therefore, urged the government to make the composition of the governing councils of the institutions truly representative of what it should be and not dominated by government representatives.

Prof Ogundipe, in addition to the need for the payment of obligatory fees for tertiary education, the immediate past Vice Chancellor, said the universities should explore a comprehensive partnership with the private sector for investment in tertiary education.

Students’ loan controversy

One issue that was hotly contested at the summit was the students’ loan bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANs), while reacting to the bill, kicked against the students’ loan bill, which was sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. ASUU, however, described the proposed students’ loan scheme as a move to create more problems than the ones the union is trying to solve.

Prof Osodeke further explained that with the current high rate of unemployment in the country, it is very difficult for students to repay such loans after graduation, and described the entire arrangement as unrealistic.

Besides, the ASUU President rejected the proposed N250,000 tuition fees per session, in which a student would apply for a loan of N500,000 to pay and sustain himself.

According to him, this means that any student who could not access the loan is at risk of forfeiting university education considering the level of poverty in the land, as well as the current minimum wage. But, in his remarks, the Director- General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Dasuki Arabi, noted that students’ loans would relieve pressure on national budgets by facilitating greater cost sharing through the raising of tuition and other university fees.

However, defending the bill, Gbajabiamila clarified that the loan was not going to be given directly to a student, but to the institution, adding that it could be processed within 30 days of application, but he cautioned against skepticism on the proposed legislation.

According to him, cynicism against the bill runs counter to proffering solutions to the challenges of funding confronting Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions who will have their dreams and aspirations truncated due to lack of access to tertiary education.

He stated that the bill addressed such issues of accountability, transparency and other administrative bottlenecks that might want to negate the essence of the initiative. “The bill provides for a moratorium of two years after completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before repayment commences,” he added.

While presenting a paper titled: “Considering practical options for a National Education Loan System for students,” Abari noted that many countries have adopted the Student Loan schemes already, adding that the “targeted at disadvantaged groups, subsidised loan schemes can lead to greater access of the poor to university education, thus contributing to improved social equity.”

“And, loans offered at favourable conditions for study in particular fields can lead to the loosening of skilled manpower bottlenecks that inhibit national and social development.”

