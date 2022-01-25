Varsities tasked on entrepreneurship training, development of students

A call has gone to the authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU), and particularly Nigerian universities to expose students to entrepreneurial programmes and training that would equip them with the relevant skills that will enable them to use their brains and hands to develop innovations that will better the lot of the country, and equip them for the future.

The call was made by business man and Founder of Ikeja Hotel Plc, owners of Sheraton Lagos Hotel & Towers, Mr. Goodie Ibru during the 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture series of the Lagos State University. In his lecture, entitled: “Imperatives of a 21st Century Nigerian Economy: An Entrepreneur’s Perspectives.”

Ibru, the guest lecturer, who reiterated that entrepreneurship is the key thing in this age of spiral youth unemployment and future of the country, also noted that there were great opportu-nities Nigerian youths could tap into in order to better their lots if they had the right skills and knowledge that could make them entrepreneurs.

He said: “It is through entrepreneurship that we can create wealth, employment and prosperity to end poverty. Nigeria has no reason to be poor because we are endowed and rich with human and natural resources.

“I strongly believe that apart from preparing our students for white collar jobs, universities should prepare them for other areas in which they can use their hands as entrepreneurs. We should recognise and adequately fund colleges of technology and polytechnics for this purpose.”

According to Ibru, it is high time Nigerian graduates were empowered with relevant entrepreneurial skills and knowledge that would enable them to create employment for themselves and others. While stressing that those that drive the economy of the world today were not only those who are academically sound, but who had the capacity to solve problems in their localities.

He, therefore, advised the Federal Government to invest more in the education sector so that the sector would have all that it required to produce graduates that would add value to the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, recalled that the university had already keyed into entrepreneurial programme through the establishment of a Centre of Entrepreneurship Studies, under which the students are impacted with entrepreneurial knowledge and skills that equipped them as entrepreneurs in order to be employers of labour and self-reliant after graduation.

