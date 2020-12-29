Varsities to face challenge of high electricity tariff –UNILAG VC

…vows to deal with lecturers involved in sexual allegations

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has expressed concern that the crisis in the power sector will pose greater challenges for Nigerian universities in 2021.

Therefore, he said the universities should be ready to pay high electricity bills and to face the excruciating challenge of poor electricity supply to the institutions when universities resume fully next year.

But, to him, hardly could any university afford to pay the new exorbitant charges in the country, and thus this would pose a threat on the already depleted resources of the institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was speaking against the backdrop of the huge resources the university spent on the purchase of diesel and payment of electricity bills monthly, however, noted that the institution used to pay monthly charges of N61 million when academic and non-academic activities were in full capacity recently paid N62 million for the month of November 2020. Ogundipe stressed:

“During the lockdown due to COVID-19 and strike when there were no activities apart from home use for workers living on the campus, we were paying N32 million on electricity bills on a monthly basis. But now without the students on the campus, we were charged N62 million for November.

This implies that the electricity bills may increase to over N90 million when students are fully back on the campus and the activities resume fully in 2021. How can we afford that, hence the crisis of power supply will be a great problem and challenge for Nigerian universities.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who addressed journalists for the first time after his reinstatement by the Federal Government after he was controversially removed from office by the dissolved Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN)-led Governing Council, hinted of a possible complete blackout in many of the higher institutions over the hike in electricity tariff by the power distribution companies. “I have checked other universities and found out that the situation is the same.

There is hardly any university that can afford to pay such exorbitant charges in the country. We spend N45 million on diesel for three months. What is our subvention and how much do we generate as a university?

What is our personnel cost? This is a peep into the challenges confronting the Nigerian University System, yet we have to compete with institutions where basic amenities and workers’ welfare are necessities and not luxury,” Ogundipe lamented.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, blamed the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the agency of government saddled with the responsibility to determine operating codes and standards, establish customer rights and obligations and set cost reflective of industry tariffs for this challenge.

On the lecturers alleged to be involved in a sexual scandal, Ogundipe, who said the university would not spare any lecturer culpable of the offence, hinted that the Committee set up by the university management to investigate the cases would soon submit its report.

He said: “The cases of our lecturers accused of sexual harassment will be appropriately dealt with. The matter has not been swept under the carpet as being insinuated

The old students during the handing over of the building to the school by the public. The committee set up by the management is yet to submit its report due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“I want to assure you that as soon as the report is submitted, the management will definitely do the needful. In the case of Prof. Segun Awonusi, the Committee is expecting the female student to come and testify before the panel. We expect that between January and February when the university Senate meets the issue will be properly dealt with.

“The university has a policy on sexual harassment. Some of the lecturers are on suspension. When the Committee comes up with the report we will do the needful. We won’t cover up anything in the university because we want the move UNILAG forward.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who also pointed out that the cost of the twoyear crisis that bogged down the university, could not be quantified in terms of losses in areas of research grants, academic, innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructural development, reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate and do its best to train the students for global relevance.

Ogundipe further hinted that the university finances and transactions were transparent and open, said: “The management is transparent in all its financial dealings and audit, and I am open to any question as a Vice-Chancellor, representing the university.”

