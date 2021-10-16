News Top Stories

Varsities to get N30bn revitalisation funds soon – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has given assurances that disbursement of the N30 billion revitalisation funds to public universities would soon commence. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who made this known at the end of a marathon conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said the six issues on the agenda were satisfactorily addressed by both parties.

While assuring the lecturers that Government was not dragging its feet on anything that would make the university system to be good, Ngige also disclosed that N22. 172 billion was provided in the 2021 Supplementary Budget for Earned Allowances to all workers in the universities, adding that the National Universities Commission have compartmentalised the payments based on the universities and the existing unions. According to him, the NUC and the Federal Ministry of Education did their assignment in terms of getting the universities to come and defend the various allocations given to them based on the needs in the universities.

He said, “A committee to monitor has also been sent up by NUC. We are happy about that and expect the disbursement of the revitilisation funds to commence very soon.” The minister further revealed that the report from the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA on the preferred payment platform of ASUU, known as the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) system was received at the meeting.

“We are also happy with the report they gave. We asked them to liaise with ASUU and NUC to work on this system for deployment by the users as soon as possible.” According to Ngige, the meeting looked at the promotion arrears and other outstanding payments of the university teachers and gave the timeline of the end of October for the issues to be resolved once and for all by the universities, to enable the affected persons enjoy the fruits of their promotion

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC to track attack on facilities, election materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general elections necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, […]
News

Kaduna school abduction: 180 rescued, 30 students yet to be accounted for

Posted on Author Reporter

Baba Negedu, Kaduna At least 30 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State are now missing when bandits invaded the school on Thursday night. The bandits, who where in their numbers, were said to have started arranging all the female students for evacuation when the soldiers intervened. […]
News

Daramola: Lagos roads’ll remain motorable despite downpour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Residents of Lagos have been assured of good road networks in the state in spite of the downpour recently witnessed in the last couple of weeks. General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, who disclosed this while speaking on the implications of the torrential rainfall in many parts of the state, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica