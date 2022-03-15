News Top Stories

Varsities to remain shut as ASUU extends strike by two months

Kayode Olanrewaju, Regina Otokpa, LAGOS, ABUJA

Exactly one month after withdrawing its services from universities nationwide, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has extended its ongoing strike by eight more weeks, for the Federal Government’s failure to meet its  demands.

 

TheASUUPresident, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, noted that that roll-over strike commenced 12.01am on Monday, March 14, 2022.

 

According to him, the decision to continue the strike, which commenced on February 14, 2022, was reached at the end of the Union’s emergency National Executive Council (NEC), held on Sunday, 13th March 2022 at theComradeFestuslyayiNational Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja. He said:

 

“The meeting was called to review developments since the Union declared a four weeks total and comprehensive roll-over strike action at the end of its NEC meeting at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos on February 12 and 13, 2022.

 

“The strike action came on the heels of government’s failuretosatisfactorilyimplement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Union in December 2020 on funding for revitalization of public universities (both federal and states), renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deployment of theUniversityTransparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS),

 

Earned Academic Allowances, State Universities, promotion arrears  withheld salaries, and nonremittance of third-party deductions.

 

“NEC noted that the Union’s leadership has held some interactive meetings with agents of government in the last four weeks that the strikeactionhadlasted.

 

However, NEC was disappointed that the government did not treat the matters involved with the utmost urgency they deserved during the four-week period as expected of a reasonable, responsive, and well-meaning administration.

 

“NEC viewed the government’s response, so far, as a continuation of the unconscionable, mindless, and nonchalant attitude of the Nigerianruling elitetowards the proven path of national development which is education.

 

“NEC acknowledged the intervention efforts, in various ways, by patriots and friends of genuine national development (students  parents, journalists, trade union leaders, civil society activistsetc.) toexpeditiously resolve the crisis which government’s disposition had allowed to fester.

 

However, ASUU, as a union of intellectuals, has historic obligations to make government’s honour agreements. “NEC, having taken reports on the engagements of the Trustees and Principal Officers with the government, concluded that government had failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) within the four-week roll-over strike period and resolved that the strike be rolled over for another eight weeks to give government more time to address all the issues in concrete terms so that our students will resume as soon as possible.

 

The roll-over strike shall commence by 12.01am on Monday, 14th March, 2022.

 

